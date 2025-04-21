Zelenskyy: A real, lasting ceasefire must become the first step towards a reliable peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that after Easter, the whole world sees the true reason why hostilities continue. Russia is the source of the war. On Easter, there were no air raid alarms and there were some quiet front-line sections, so a ceasefire is real, and a lasting one should become the first step towards reliable and lasting peace, UNN reports.

Now, after Easter, the whole world sees the real problem – the real reason why hostilities continue. Russia is the source of the war. It is from Moscow that a real order for a ceasefire must come to the Russian army, and if there is no such strict Russian order for silence, there is no silence either. Indeed, on Easter, there were no air raid alarms and there were some quiet front-line sections. So, it is possible – it is possible when Russia itself reduces the killing. But still, on this Easter, there were Russian assault actions, there were strikes and shelling, there were losses, including civilian losses. Today there are even more Russian strikes - said Zelenskyy.

He stated that by the middle of today, there had been almost 3,000 shellings, assaults, and other strikes.

Russian missiles, "Shaheds", almost 90 aerial bombs, heavy weapons, and drones were used. Russian attacks continue along the entire front line. In the evening, I expect a new report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. That is, Russia rejected not only the American proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire, which was made during the negotiations in Jeddah more than a month ago, but also yesterday's proposal – the proposal to continue doing everything for silence after Easter. All this once again demonstrates what is really wanted in Moscow - added Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that Ukraine maintains its proposal not to strike at least civilian infrastructure and is waiting for a response from Russia.

We are ready for any conversation on how to ensure this. There is an obvious, simplest, and most reliable way, which is: to stop missile strikes and long-range drones, and this will automatically guarantee the preservation of all civilian infrastructure. It is a ceasefire – real, lasting – that should be the first step towards reliable and lasting peace. Representatives of Ukraine – both at the meetings in Paris that took place and at the meetings in London this week – will have the main task, primarily concerning an unconditional ceasefire – this must be the beginning. Peace comes in silence. And only when there is real silence and when people trust the entire negotiation process, then fundamental issues can be resolved - stated the head of state.

Recall

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the United States will work in London on Wednesday to achieve an unconditional ceasefire.