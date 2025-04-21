Zelenskyy: A real, lasting ceasefire must become the first step towards a reliable peace

$41.400.01
47.030.02
ukenru
Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 17449 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
02:32 PM • 52688 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

01:43 PM • 35214 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
01:37 PM • 33568 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 35817 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 28405 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 23864 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 63931 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Exclusive
April 21, 09:18 AM • 38963 views

Sweets in children's diet: a pediatrician explained when and how much is allowed

April 21, 08:55 AM • 53093 views

Who was Pope Francis and what did he say about Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
1.5m/s
45%
749 mm
Popular news

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 49718 views

China imposed sanctions against US Congress members - Reuters

April 21, 10:09 AM • 56488 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 33616 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

02:13 PM • 25342 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 30065 views
Publications

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

03:15 PM • 30309 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

02:32 PM • 52688 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

02:13 PM • 25596 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 33865 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

April 21, 10:05 AM • 63931 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Pope Francis

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Bridget A. Brink

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

01:36 PM • 13900 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 15511 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 14657 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 49891 views

Kristen Stewart married fiancée Dylan Meyer: ceremony took place in Los Angeles

April 21, 08:54 AM • 52948 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Facebook

Airbus A330

The New York Times

Zelenskyy: A real, lasting ceasefire must become the first step towards a reliable peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Russia is the source of the war and only its order can stop the firing. Ukraine believes that a real lasting ceasefire is the first step towards a reliable peace.

Zelenskyy: A real, lasting ceasefire must become the first step towards a reliable peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that after Easter, the whole world sees the true reason why hostilities continue. Russia is the source of the war. On Easter, there were no air raid alarms and there were some quiet front-line sections, so a ceasefire is real, and a lasting one should become the first step towards reliable and lasting peace, UNN reports.

Now, after Easter, the whole world sees the real problem – the real reason why hostilities continue. Russia is the source of the war. It is from Moscow that a real order for a ceasefire must come to the Russian army, and if there is no such strict Russian order for silence, there is no silence either. Indeed, on Easter, there were no air raid alarms and there were some quiet front-line sections. So, it is possible – it is possible when Russia itself reduces the killing. But still, on this Easter, there were Russian assault actions, there were strikes and shelling, there were losses, including civilian losses. Today there are even more Russian strikes 

- said Zelenskyy.

He stated that by the middle of today, there had been almost 3,000 shellings, assaults, and other strikes.

Russian missiles, "Shaheds", almost 90 aerial bombs, heavy weapons, and drones were used. Russian attacks continue along the entire front line. In the evening, I expect a new report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. That is, Russia rejected not only the American proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire, which was made during the negotiations in Jeddah more than a month ago, but also yesterday's proposal – the proposal to continue doing everything for silence after Easter. All this once again demonstrates what is really wanted in Moscow 

- added Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that Ukraine maintains its proposal not to strike at least civilian infrastructure and is waiting for a response from Russia.

We are ready for any conversation on how to ensure this. There is an obvious, simplest, and most reliable way, which is: to stop missile strikes and long-range drones, and this will automatically guarantee the preservation of all civilian infrastructure. It is a ceasefire – real, lasting – that should be the first step towards reliable and lasting peace. Representatives of Ukraine – both at the meetings in Paris that took place and at the meetings in London this week – will have the main task, primarily concerning an unconditional ceasefire – this must be the beginning. Peace comes in silence. And only when there is real silence and when people trust the entire negotiation process, then fundamental issues can be resolved 

- stated the head of state.

Recall

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the United States will work in London on Wednesday to achieve an unconditional ceasefire.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Brent
$66.50
Bitcoin
$86,807.40
S&P 500
$5,104.50
Tesla
$223.45
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,437.11
Ethereum
$1,569.85