Navy: Russia keeps two ships in the Black Sea, including one missile carrier

Russia has two ships in the Black Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy).

It is noted that as of 06:00 on January 28, 2025 , there are enemy ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. There are no ships in the Sea of Azov.

There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, of which 1 carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there are 6 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which 2 carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 22 missiles - the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

to the Black Sea - 4 vessels, none of them continued to the Bosphorus;

1 vessel sailed from the Bosporus Strait to the Sea of Azov.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Over the past day, 148 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the enemy launched 20 air strikes and over 820 attacks with kamikaze drones. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy conducted 77 assault operations.

