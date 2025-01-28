Navy: Russia keeps two ships in the Black Sea, including one missile carrier

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 66192 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 88961 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106191 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109244 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129020 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103324 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133537 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103712 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113394 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116968 views

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101871 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 45388 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117133 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 51242 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111671 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 66192 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129020 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133537 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165650 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155496 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 18458 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22745 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111671 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117133 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139666 views
Navy: Russia keeps two ships in the Black Sea, including one missile carrier

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29858 views

There are 2 Russian ships in the Black Sea, one of which carries 4 Kalibrs. There are 6 ships in the Mediterranean, two of which carry 22 cruise missiles.

Russia has two ships in the Black Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy).

It is noted that as of 06:00 on January 28, 2025 , there are enemy ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas. There are no ships in the Sea of Azov.

There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, of which 1 carries Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; there are 6 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which 2 carry Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 22 missiles

- the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

to the Black Sea - 4 vessels, none of them continued to the Bosphorus;

1 vessel sailed from the Bosporus Strait to the Sea of Azov.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Over the past day, 148 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the enemy launched 20 air strikes and over 820 attacks with kamikaze drones. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy conducted 77 assault operations.

Ukrainian Armed Forces recapture lost positions near Toretsk - ISW maps28.01.25, 04:31 • 107874 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

mediterranean-seaMediterranean Sea
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising