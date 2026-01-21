Nausėda: Greenland dispute overshadows war in Ukraine and plays into Russia's hands

An agreement on the division of responsibility for the security of the Arctic and North Atlantic could provide a way out of the confrontation between the United States and Europe over Greenland. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated this in a comment to Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, as reported by UNN.

He emphasized that the dispute over Greenland overshadows the war in Ukraine and plays into Russia's hands, and called on Washington to de-escalate tensions.

The best outcome would be simply to agree on shared responsibility for the security of the Arctic region and the North Atlantic region. Is it possible to achieve this? We must do everything possible to go this way, because it is the best way - said Nausėda.

He added that the dispute over Greenland is "bad news for the EU, but very good news for Russia."

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated that Russia's appetites in peace talks on Ukraine are too great, and the Kremlin's lack of reaction indicates Moscow's unwillingness to end the war.

