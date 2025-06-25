NATO countries have agreed to increase defense spending to 5% - Rutte
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has announced a decision to raise the defense spending of member countries of the Alliance to 5% of GDP. Of this amount, 3.5% will be directed to financing troops and necessary equipment, and 1.5% to support investments in security.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that member countries of the Alliance will increase defense spending to 5%. This needs to be done in the face of new security threats, Rutte said during a briefing at the NATO Summit in The Hague, reports UNN.
Details
The allies agreed to invest 5% of their nations' GDP in defense. This is an important contribution to responding to new threats to our security
The NATO Secretary General stressed that 3.5% will go to finance the troops of NATO member countries, as well as all the equipment they need.
This includes at least 3.5% of GDP, which is an important milestone on the road to improvement, as it was previously 2%. 3.5% is to finance our military and the equipment they need: air defense, drones, ammunition, tanks
He also explained that 1.5% will go to support investments in defense and security.
1.5% will go to investments that support our defense and security. This will ensure that we can effectively deter an aggressor
Recall
The media reported that NATO allies have agreed to increase defense spending. It is planned to reach 5% of GDP by 2035.