NATO countries have agreed to increase defense spending to 5% - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that member countries of the Alliance will increase defense spending to 5%. This needs to be done in the face of new security threats, Rutte said during a briefing at the NATO Summit in The Hague, reports UNN.

Details

The allies agreed to invest 5% of their nations' GDP in defense. This is an important contribution to responding to new threats to our security - Rutte said.

The NATO Secretary General stressed that 3.5% will go to finance the troops of NATO member countries, as well as all the equipment they need.

This includes at least 3.5% of GDP, which is an important milestone on the road to improvement, as it was previously 2%. 3.5% is to finance our military and the equipment they need: air defense, drones, ammunition, tanks - Rutte said.

He also explained that 1.5% will go to support investments in defense and security.

1.5% will go to investments that support our defense and security. This will ensure that we can effectively deter an aggressor - the NATO Secretary General noted.

Recall

The media reported that NATO allies have agreed to increase defense spending. It is planned to reach 5% of GDP by 2035.