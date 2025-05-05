National unity hubs will open in European countries - Zelenskyy

National unity hubs will be opened in Germany, Spain, Poland, and the Czech Republic. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Petr Fiala, reports UNN.

National unity hubs will be opened in many countries where there is a large presence of Ukrainian citizens. We are opening in Germany, Spain, Poland, and the Czech Republic. We are discussing the issue of the United Kingdom, etc. This is ongoing work... I don't know how much effort we will need, such relevant hubs, to not lose contact with Ukrainians who are abroad - said Zelenskyy.

He stated that Ukraine strongly believes that after the end of the hot phase of the war, Ukrainians will have the opportunity to return home.

It is important to emphasize that we strongly believe that after the end of the hot phase of the war, Ukrainians will have the opportunity to return to Ukraine - said Zelenskyy.

In addition, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced that a joint declaration with Ukraine on the opening of the Ukrainian Unity Center was signed today.

The Ukrainian Unity Center will be opened. I believe that this will help the integration of Ukrainians in the Czech Republic and help them return to Ukraine when the time comes. - said Fiala.

In addition, he announced that 160,000 Ukrainian refugees are working in the Czech market.

160,000 (Ukrainian refugees – ed.) are working in our labor market - he said.

According to him, it is now important to decide what will happen to the protection of Ukrainian refugees in the EU, which expires next year.

Let's add

The Office of the President reported that the Unity Center in the Czech Republic is being created to support Ukrainians living in the Czech Republic, as well as to facilitate the return of Ukrainian citizens home.

In particular, the institution will be able to receive information and advisory assistance on temporary protection, return and reintegration, as well as educational and cultural services. In addition, the Unity Hub will become a platform for professional development of Ukrainian citizens: among other things, assistance with finding a job is provided - informs the OP.

Currently, about 600,000 Ukrainians live in the Czech Republic, of which 390,000 have temporary protection status.

Joint declarations on the establishment of Ukrainian Unity Centers have already been concluded with Spain, Germany and France.

Let us remind you

Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov reported that Ukraine will not use any coercive measures to return Ukrainians home.