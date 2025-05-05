National unity hubs will open in European countries - Zelenskyy

$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 45034 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 86099 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 96341 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 143691 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 172004 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 203361 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 108279 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 102140 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 102379 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67730 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 49433 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 47562 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 37760 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 29344 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 25926 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 86050 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 96298 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 203339 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 97649 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 116463 views
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 26328 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 29734 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 38149 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 25928 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 43567 views
National unity hubs will open in European countries - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

National unity hubs will open in Germany, Spain, Poland and the Czech Republic to support Ukrainians abroad. A Ukrainian Unity Center will also be created in the Czech Republic.

National unity hubs will be opened in Germany, Spain, Poland, and the Czech Republic. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Petr Fiala, reports UNN.

National unity hubs will be opened in many countries where there is a large presence of Ukrainian citizens. We are opening in Germany, Spain, Poland, and the Czech Republic. We are discussing the issue of the United Kingdom, etc. This is ongoing work... I don't know how much effort we will need, such relevant hubs, to not lose contact with Ukrainians who are abroad 

- said Zelenskyy.

He stated that Ukraine strongly believes that after the end of the hot phase of the war, Ukrainians will have the opportunity to return home.

It is important to emphasize that we strongly believe that after the end of the hot phase of the war, Ukrainians will have the opportunity to return to Ukraine 

- said Zelenskyy.

In addition, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced that a joint declaration with Ukraine on the opening of the Ukrainian Unity Center was signed today.

The Ukrainian Unity Center will be opened. I believe that this will help the integration of Ukrainians in the Czech Republic and help them return to Ukraine when the time comes.

 - said Fiala.

In addition, he announced that 160,000 Ukrainian refugees are working in the Czech market.

160,000 (Ukrainian refugees – ed.) are working in our labor market 

- he said.

According to him, it is now important to decide what will happen to the protection of Ukrainian refugees in the EU, which expires next year.

Let's add

The Office of the President reported that the Unity Center in the Czech Republic is being created to support Ukrainians living in the Czech Republic, as well as to facilitate the return of Ukrainian citizens home.

In particular, the institution will be able to receive information and advisory assistance on temporary protection, return and reintegration, as well as educational and cultural services. In addition, the Unity Hub will become a platform for professional development of Ukrainian citizens: among other things, assistance with finding a job is provided 

- informs the OP.

Currently, about 600,000 Ukrainians live in the Czech Republic, of which 390,000 have temporary protection status.

Joint declarations on the establishment of Ukrainian Unity Centers have already been concluded with Spain, Germany and France.

Let us remind you

Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov reported that Ukraine will not use any coercive measures to return Ukrainians home.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Petr Fiala
European Union
France
Czech Republic
Spain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Poland
