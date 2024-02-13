NACP connects 144 organizations to the new Whistleblower Reporting Portal

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has completed connecting the first round of organizations to the Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal . The agency's press service reported this on its official website, UNN reports.

Thus, all specially authorized entities in the field of combating corruption - the NACP, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), the National Police of Ukraine (NPU), the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG), as well as the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the High Council of Justice (HCJ) - have already received access to the Portal. From now on, employees of these agencies will be able to report corruption cases they have witnessed on a special resource. - the NACP reported.

Details

It is noted that the prosecutor's office, the National Police, the NABU, the SBI and the NAPC are also able to ensure the functioning of internal and regular channels for reporting possible facts of corruption or corruption-related offenses.

The NACP reminded that they provide advisory and practical assistance and called on all bodies, institutions and organizations to submit documents for joining the Portal.

Within 60 business days from the date of launching the Portal into commercial operation (from September 6 this year), all ministries, central executive authorities with special status, as well as Kyiv and regional state (military) administrations are to be connected. We are talking about more than 50 bodies. - the NACP noted.

The third stage will include the VRU Secretariat, the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Office of the President, the Secretariats of the National Security and Defense Council, the CEC, the Accounting Chamber, the CCU, state-owned companies managed directly by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, etc.

After the all-Ukrainian institutions, territorial bodies and institutions of regional, city, village and settlement significance will be connected to the system.

In total, more than 92,000 organizations are expected to join the Portal within 180 business days of its launch.

At the beginning of the year, the NACP identified nearly 30 corruption-prone factors among 392 governmental acts and laws

Optional

On September 6, 2023, the NACP launched the Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal, where citizens can report corruption.

It is noted that this special resource provides for anonymous reporting by employees of organizations of corruption in their organizations or structures - the information specified in the report is promptly sent to its managers or authorized units (persons) for the prevention and detection of corruption.

More information about the Single Whistleblower Reporting Portal can be found here:

NACP draws up protocol against Shmyhal: Prime Minister discloses information about corruption whistleblower