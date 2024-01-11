NACP draws up protocol against Shmyhal: Prime Minister discloses information about corruption whistleblower

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption drew up a protocol against Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for disclosing information about a corruption whistleblower. The protocol was sent to the court for consideration. UNN reports this with reference to the NACP press service.

Details

As noted, the Prime Minister, having previously reviewed a report of corruption from an employee of the Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRIAL), instructed the relevant officials to process the report and inform the applicant and the Cabinet of Ministers of the results.

Shmyhal instructed Ivan Rudyi, the head of the KRAIL, to review the corruption reports. Upon learning of this, the official decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the whistleblower. However, according to the NAPC, the whistleblower cannot be disciplined or subjected to other negative measures of influence by his or her supervisor or employer. Having established the fact of such actions, the NACP drew up a protocol against the head of CRAIL on January 5.

Thus, the Prime Minister of Ukraine committed an administrative offense under Part 2 of Art. 1728 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, as he illegally disclosed information about the whistleblower that he learned in connection with the performance of his official duties - the NACP said in a statement.

Reportedly, the NACP invited the Prime Minister to review the minutes on January 10, but he did not appear on time and did not provide reasons for his absence.

Therefore, the NACP sent the protocol for consideration to the court at the place of the offense.

"If the court finds Denys Shmyhal guilty of committing an administrative offense, the official will be fined and deprived of the right to hold certain positions for one year, which will be the basis for entering information about him in the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses," the NACP said.

