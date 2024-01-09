NACP did not receive 131 resolutions from the government to conduct anti-corruption expertise: the Prime Minister was issued an order

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 89912 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110538 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140211 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137710 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176278 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171634 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282847 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178212 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167210 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148835 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106736 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 86413 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 38589 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 60846 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47224 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 89912 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282847 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250446 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235566 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260870 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47232 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140211 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106740 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106733 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122837 views
Actual
NACP did not receive 131 resolutions from the government to conduct anti-corruption expertise: the Prime Minister was issued an order

NACP did not receive 131 resolutions from the government to conduct anti-corruption expertise: the Prime Minister was issued an order

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44233 views

The NACP ordered Prime Minister Shmyhal to eliminate violations of anti-corruption legislation after failing to review 131 government resolutions. These resolutions relate to areas with high corruption risks.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has issued an order to Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to eliminate violations of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" due to the failure to receive 131 resolutions for anti-corruption expertise. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the agency. 

In 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted 131 resolutions in violation of Article 55 of the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption" in terms of failure to submit drafts of relevant regulations for anti-corruption expertise

- the NACP said in a statement.

Details 

As noted, these resolutions include a number of those related to socially important areas of life. In particular, the approval of budgets of social insurance funds, provision of housing for certain categories of citizens, issues related to cultural heritage sites, elimination of the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation,  creation of various centers for support and protection of the civilian population, etc. 

These areas also include those that are leaders in terms of corruption risks. In particular, the government did not send for anti-corruption expertise resolutions concerning customs issues, border crossing, changes to the procedures for the use of funds, etc. 

"The National Agency demands to conduct an internal investigation to establish the causes and conditions that led to these violations, to take measures to eliminate them, and to bring to disciplinary responsibility the guilty officials of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the relevant central executive authorities," the NACP said. 

Addendum

The NACP's orders are binding. For failure to comply with the order, the head of the body, enterprise, institution, or organization shall be liable under Article 188-46 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

NACP to check Energoatom President Kotin after Schemes investigation05.01.24, 15:57 • 24302 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

Contact us about advertising