NACP to check Energoatom President Kotin after Schemes investigation

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 90203 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110557 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140236 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137724 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176284 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171637 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282862 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178212 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167211 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148836 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106754 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 86560 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 38760 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 60988 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47432 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 90246 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282863 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250461 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235579 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260879 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47432 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140239 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106747 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106740 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122842 views
NACP to check Energoatom President Kotin after Schemes investigation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24303 views

The NACP is checking the lifestyle of Energoatom President Kotin after an investigation revealed undeclared property purchases by his mother-in-law.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has begun monitoring the lifestyle of Energoatom President Petro Kotin. This is stated in the NAPC's report in response to an appeal from a group of MPs from the Voice party, UNN reports .

Details

The MPs' appeal was based on the facts from the Skhemy investigation that the mother-in-law of Energoatom president Petro Kotin had purchased a house and land near Kyiv worth about UAH 7 million, as well as three plots in a village in Kyiv region worth almost a million hryvnias, without officially having any income.

The National Agency monitors the lifestyle of P.B. Kotin, and the facts provided in your appeal will be taken into account when conducting the said lifestyle monitoring,

- reads a letter signed by NACP head Oleksandr Novikov, published by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel.
Image

According to the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption", if the NAPC establishes that the declarant's standard of living does not correspond to the declared property and income, this will be the basis for a full review of his or her declaration.

It is noted that if the monitoring reveals corruption violations, the NACP must notify law enforcement agencies and other authorized entities.

Unreported income and unreported value of real estate: the NACP names the most common violations in declarations05.01.24, 15:02 • 26940 views

Olga Rozgon

Politics

