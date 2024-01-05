NACP to check Energoatom President Kotin after Schemes investigation

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has begun monitoring the lifestyle of Energoatom President Petro Kotin. This is stated in the NAPC's report in response to an appeal from a group of MPs from the Voice party, UNN reports .

Details

The MPs' appeal was based on the facts from the Skhemy investigation that the mother-in-law of Energoatom president Petro Kotin had purchased a house and land near Kyiv worth about UAH 7 million, as well as three plots in a village in Kyiv region worth almost a million hryvnias, without officially having any income.

The National Agency monitors the lifestyle of P.B. Kotin, and the facts provided in your appeal will be taken into account when conducting the said lifestyle monitoring, - reads a letter signed by NACP head Oleksandr Novikov, published by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram channel.

According to the Law of Ukraine "On Prevention of Corruption", if the NAPC establishes that the declarant's standard of living does not correspond to the declared property and income, this will be the basis for a full review of his or her declaration.

It is noted that if the monitoring reveals corruption violations, the NACP must notify law enforcement agencies and other authorized entities.

