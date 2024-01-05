Unreported income and unreported value of real estate: the NACP names the most common violations in declarations

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has analyzed the declarations of officials for 2021-2023 and identified the most common violations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NAPC.

The declaration campaigns for 2021-2023 are underway. The NACP has analyzed violations committed by declarants when filling out declarations. The most common of them are:

Failure to provide information on real estate and vehicles owned or used by the declarant or family members. Most often, declarants forget to declare the land plots on which their houses are located; Failure to indicate the value of the objects of declaration (apartments, houses, land plots, cars, etc.), while such information is indicated in the primary documents on the acquisition of ownership; Failure to declare a real estate object that was used for the residence of the declarant and family members in the reporting period, and in some cases, failure to declare any real estate object at all; Indication of the state license plate of the car instead of the identification number (VIN-code); Indication of the total value of securities, instead of the nominal value of one security; Indication of oneself as a source of income instead of a body, institution or organization that paid wages or other types of income; Indication of the amount of income actually paid, not accrued (including taxes); Failure to indicate income received as gifts in kind (house, car, etc.), forgiven debt; Declaring monetary assets in the form of cash, but not declaring other types of monetary assets that do not exceed 50 subsistence minimums, while the amount of assets is calculated in aggregate; Indication by deputies of local councils of their actual position and place of work (director of LLC, teacher, etc.) in the position field instead of the status of "deputy", which triggered the obligation to file a declaration.

The NACP reminded that to simplify the process of filling out the declaration, the NACP has developed the function "Data for Declaration" in the Register of Declarations.

It is noted that this function , at the initiative of the declarant at the stage of creating a draft declaration, the NACP collects and transmits to the declarant in his personal account of the Register of Declarations information (in a form adapted to the form of the declaration) about his assets, information about which is contained in registers and databases with which the NACP has an automated exchange.

Last year, on December 10, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption fulfilled the requirements of Law No. 3384-IX and provided round-the-clock access to the Unified State Register of Declarations of persons.