Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Unreported income and unreported value of real estate: the NACP names the most common violations in declarations

Unreported income and unreported value of real estate: the NACP names the most common violations in declarations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26941 views

The NACP found frequent omissions in officials' declarations, including undeclared real estate and false asset values.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has analyzed the declarations of officials for 2021-2023 and identified the most common violations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NAPC.

Details

The declaration campaigns for 2021-2023 are underway. The NACP has analyzed violations committed by declarants when filling out declarations. The most common of them are:

  1. Failure to provide information on real estate and vehicles owned or used by the declarant or family members. Most often, declarants forget to declare the land plots on which their houses are located;
  2. Failure to indicate the value of the objects of declaration (apartments, houses, land plots, cars, etc.), while such information is indicated in the primary documents on the acquisition of ownership;
  3. Failure to declare a real estate object that was used  for the residence of the declarant and family members in the reporting period, and in some cases, failure to declare any real estate object at all; 
  4. Indication of the state license plate of the car instead of the identification number (VIN-code);
  5. Indication of the total value of securities, instead of the nominal value of one security;
  6. Indication of oneself as a source of income instead of a body, institution or organization that paid wages or other types of income; 
  7. Indication of the amount of income actually paid, not accrued (including taxes);
  8. Failure to indicate income received as gifts in kind (house, car, etc.), forgiven debt; 
  9. Declaring monetary assets in the form of cash, but not declaring other types of monetary assets that do not exceed 50 subsistence minimums, while the amount of assets is calculated in aggregate;
  10.  Indication by deputies of local councils of their actual position and place of work (director of LLC, teacher, etc.) in the position field instead of the status of "deputy", which triggered the obligation to file a declaration.

Addendum

The NACP reminded that to simplify the process of filling out the declaration, the NACP has developed the function "Data for Declaration" in the Register of Declarations. 

24 candidates have passed to the next stage of the competition for the position of the NACP head: list

It is noted that this function , at the initiative of the declarant at the stage of creating a draft declaration, the NACP collects and transmits to the declarant in his personal account of the Register of Declarations information (in a form adapted to the form of the declaration) about his assets, information about which is contained in registers and databases with which the NACP has an automated exchange.

Recall

Last year, on December 10, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption fulfilled the requirements of Law No. 3384-IX and provided round-the-clock access to the Unified State Register of Declarations of persons.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising