24 candidates have passed to the next stage of the competition for the position of the NACP head: list

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 27165 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105279 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133593 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133156 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173779 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170674 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278945 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178101 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167080 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 42409 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100881 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100461 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102389 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 58132 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 27165 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278945 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247084 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232257 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257653 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 22994 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133593 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105100 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105153 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121363 views
24 candidates have passed to the next stage of the competition for the position of the NACP head: list

24 candidates have passed to the next stage of the competition for the position of the NACP head: list

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25960 views

24 candidates passed to the next round of the competition for the position of the NACP head after the general test on January 4.

The Cabinet of Ministers has published a list of 24 candidates admitted to the second stage of the competition for the post of head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), UNN reports.

Details

"24 candidates for the position of the NACP head will continue to participate in the competition based on the results of the general aptitude test held on January 4, 2024," the NACP said in a statement .

It is noted that a total of 50 candidates out of 51 admitted based on the results of the previous stage took part in the testing. One candidate withdrew his candidacy.

We passed the second stage:

Bronevytskyi Stanislav Stanislavovych;

Andrii Vyshnevskyi;

Vitaliy Oleksandrovych Hatseliuk;

Sergey Leonidovich Gupyak;

Zagrebelska Agiya Abbasivna;

Dmitry Aleksandrovich Kalmykov;

Kateryna Kapliuk;

Oleg Oleksandrovych Kornienko;

Pavlo Oleksiyovych Kulyk;

Mikhail Ivanovich Miroshnichenko;

Iryna Mostova;

Vitaliy Nikulin;

Oleksandr Valeriyovych Novytskyi;

Roman Yuriyovych Norets;

Pavlushchyk Viktor Vladimirovich;

Serhiy Podhoretz;

Volodymyr Podorozhko;

Roman Vyacheslavovich Romaniuk;

Alexander Viktorovich Skomarov;

Alexander Yevgenievich Starodubtsev;

Sergey Levonovich Stepanyan;

Andrii Anatoliiovych Teteruk;

Artem Vyacheslavovich Khavanov;

Yuriychuk Ivan Yaroslavovych.

The first stage of the competition included general aptitude testing, psychological testing, and trustworthiness testing.

The second stage of the competition consists of:

psychological interview,

completion of a practical task on ethical leadership,

completion of a practical task on the application of anti-corruption legislation,

providing written answers of the candidates to the questions about their vision of the NACP's future activities.

In addition, by January 12, candidates must provide materials confirming their compliance with the integrity criterion or refuting circumstances that may raise doubts about the candidate's compliance with this criterion

Recall

According to the Law on Prevention of Corruption, the head of the NACP is appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers. The current head of the NACP, Oleksandr Novikov, was appointed on January 15, 2020.

The NACP Chairman is appointed for a term of 4 years. The same person cannot hold the position of the Head for two consecutive terms.

At the end of December, the Cabinet of Ministers published a list of 51 candidates for the competition.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

Contact us about advertising