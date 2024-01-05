24 candidates have passed to the next stage of the competition for the position of the NACP head: list

The Cabinet of Ministers has published a list of 24 candidates admitted to the second stage of the competition for the post of head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), UNN reports.

Details

"24 candidates for the position of the NACP head will continue to participate in the competition based on the results of the general aptitude test held on January 4, 2024," the NACP said in a statement .

It is noted that a total of 50 candidates out of 51 admitted based on the results of the previous stage took part in the testing. One candidate withdrew his candidacy.

We passed the second stage:

Bronevytskyi Stanislav Stanislavovych;

Andrii Vyshnevskyi;

Vitaliy Oleksandrovych Hatseliuk;

Sergey Leonidovich Gupyak;

Zagrebelska Agiya Abbasivna;

Dmitry Aleksandrovich Kalmykov;

Kateryna Kapliuk;

Oleg Oleksandrovych Kornienko;

Pavlo Oleksiyovych Kulyk;

Mikhail Ivanovich Miroshnichenko;

Iryna Mostova;

Vitaliy Nikulin;

Oleksandr Valeriyovych Novytskyi;

Roman Yuriyovych Norets;

Pavlushchyk Viktor Vladimirovich;

Serhiy Podhoretz;

Volodymyr Podorozhko;

Roman Vyacheslavovich Romaniuk;

Alexander Viktorovich Skomarov;

Alexander Yevgenievich Starodubtsev;

Sergey Levonovich Stepanyan;

Andrii Anatoliiovych Teteruk;

Artem Vyacheslavovich Khavanov;

Yuriychuk Ivan Yaroslavovych.

The first stage of the competition included general aptitude testing, psychological testing, and trustworthiness testing.

The second stage of the competition consists of:

psychological interview,

completion of a practical task on ethical leadership,

completion of a practical task on the application of anti-corruption legislation,

providing written answers of the candidates to the questions about their vision of the NACP's future activities.

In addition, by January 12, candidates must provide materials confirming their compliance with the integrity criterion or refuting circumstances that may raise doubts about the candidate's compliance with this criterion

Recall

According to the Law on Prevention of Corruption, the head of the NACP is appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers. The current head of the NACP, Oleksandr Novikov, was appointed on January 15, 2020.

The NACP Chairman is appointed for a term of 4 years. The same person cannot hold the position of the Head for two consecutive terms.

At the end of December, the Cabinet of Ministers published a list of 51 candidates for the competition.