At the beginning of the year, the NACP identified nearly 30 corruption-prone factors among 392 governmental acts and laws

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 19472 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108923 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116568 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159128 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161977 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261086 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175950 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166660 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148516 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 232412 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 62427 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 70867 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 70123 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 49821 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 61617 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261086 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 232412 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218009 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 243541 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229962 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 108923 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 85153 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 90102 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115211 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115998 views
Actual
At the beginning of the year, the NACP identified nearly 30 corruption-prone factors among 392 governmental acts and laws

At the beginning of the year, the NACP identified nearly 30 corruption-prone factors among 392 governmental acts and laws

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24640 views

The NACP has identified corruption risks in the draft laws on changes to bankruptcy procedures and land market liberalization.

The NACP has identified a number of corruption risks in the laws of Ukraine on changes to bankruptcy procedures and land market liberalization. The monitoring of 300 draft acts of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (CMU) and 92 draft laws is confirmed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

Context

The NACP has published a report on the monitoring of 392 draft regulatory legal acts (RLAs) in January 2024. These are 300 draft acts of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (CMU) and 92 draft laws.

Based on the results of the monitoring, corruption risks were identified in seven draft regulations and, accordingly, seven anti-corruption examinations were conducted. Twenty-eight corruption-prone factors were identified and 40 recommendations for their elimination were provided

 , the message says.

Details

In particular, the author analyzes the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine "On Implementation of the Pilot Project on Restoration of Apartment Buildings" (Ministry of Infrastructure).

The NACP proposes to define the procedure for implementing a pilot project to restore apartment buildings damaged as a result of hostilities caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, in particular:

  • to authorize regional and metropolitan administrations, based on proposals from local governments, to formulate proposals for facilities, regardless of ownership, to be restored for the purposes of the pilot project and send them to the Ministry of Infrastructure;
  • to provide for the consideration of the received proposals and the formation of a list of objects for restoration by the Commission under the Ministry of Infrastructure;
  • define certain conditions for public procurement for the purposes of the experiment.

The Government approved the Strategy for the Development of the Public Procurement System for 2024-202606.02.24, 15:35 • 25386 views

A number of corruption risks were also identified in the draft laws.

For example, the draft law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Bankruptcy Procedures to Improve Certain Provisions" (developed by the Ministry of Justice);

 Draft Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts on Liberalization of the Land Market and Land Relations" (developed by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine).

As indicated, the conclusions of the anti-corruption expertise were sent to the developers for consideration.

Recall

The NACP reported that during the declaration campaigns of 2021 and 2022, officials filed almost 1.5 million declarations, of which 744.6 thousand were filed in 2021 and 712.9 thousand in 2022.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption calls on state officials to refrain from using foul language in public statements.

Government has transferred almost UAH 4.5 billion to community budgets to rebuild social and critical infrastructure - Shmyhal06.02.24, 18:19 • 108013 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising