At the beginning of the year, the NACP identified nearly 30 corruption-prone factors among 392 governmental acts and laws

The NACP has identified a number of corruption risks in the laws of Ukraine on changes to bankruptcy procedures and land market liberalization. The monitoring of 300 draft acts of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (CMU) and 92 draft laws is confirmed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

The NACP has published a report on the monitoring of 392 draft regulatory legal acts (RLAs) in January 2024. These are 300 draft acts of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (CMU) and 92 draft laws.

Based on the results of the monitoring, corruption risks were identified in seven draft regulations and, accordingly, seven anti-corruption examinations were conducted. Twenty-eight corruption-prone factors were identified and 40 recommendations for their elimination were provided , the message says.

In particular, the author analyzes the draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine "On Implementation of the Pilot Project on Restoration of Apartment Buildings" (Ministry of Infrastructure).

The NACP proposes to define the procedure for implementing a pilot project to restore apartment buildings damaged as a result of hostilities caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, in particular:

to authorize regional and metropolitan administrations, based on proposals from local governments, to formulate proposals for facilities, regardless of ownership, to be restored for the purposes of the pilot project and send them to the Ministry of Infrastructure;

to provide for the consideration of the received proposals and the formation of a list of objects for restoration by the Commission under the Ministry of Infrastructure;



define certain conditions for public procurement for the purposes of the experiment.



A number of corruption risks were also identified in the draft laws.

For example, the draft law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Bankruptcy Procedures to Improve Certain Provisions" (developed by the Ministry of Justice);

Draft Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts on Liberalization of the Land Market and Land Relations" (developed by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine).

As indicated, the conclusions of the anti-corruption expertise were sent to the developers for consideration.

