The Government approved the Strategy for the Development of the Public Procurement System for 2024-2026

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the Strategy for the Development of the Public Procurement System for 2024-2026 and approved an operational plan for its implementation this year and next. The strategy is aimed at further harmonization of Ukrainian legislation with EU directives. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Economy.

Details

The document defines seven strategic goals for reforming the public procurement system:

harmonization of Ukrainian public procurement legislation with the relevant EU directives;

development of the institutional structure of public procurement;



Implementation of Ukraine's reconstruction projects;



professionalization of public procurement;



development of an electronic procurement system;



involvement of civil society in the development of public procurement;



international cooperation in the field of public procurement.



The strategy envisages expanding the powers of control over public finances, as well as improving electronic analytical tools that will increase the efficiency of selecting risky procurement for monitoring - Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, emphasized.

Addendum

The Ukrainian government has started a self-check of its legislation for compliance with European law. Ukraine has also implemented three of the four additional EU recommendations, and the last recommendation on lobbying is in the process of being adopted.