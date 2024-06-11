NABU should report to the public on the results of its work - MP

The result of the effective work of the law enforcement agency, including the NABU, is compensation for damage caused to the state and real sentences. And since the public and Western partners had high hopes for the Anti-Corruption Bureau, they have the right to hear a report on its work. This opinion was expressed by MP Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk in an exclusive comment to UNN .

The effect of the work of each law enforcement agency is compensation for the damage caused, and real sentences. That's when you can judge the work of any law enforcement agency. Our partners still have high hopes for NABU, and in the end, they financed the creation of such a body. And of course, the Ukrainian society believed that the salaries that detectives and the NABU leadership receive should be a guarantee of their independence and efficiency Mikhail Tsymbalyuk said.

Therefore, in his opinion, the NABU should report to the parliament on the results of its activities, including in high-profile cases.

There are cases that have a public response, and there are more closed ones. NABU is investigating criminal proceedings against high-ranking officials and so far there is no court decision any case can be considered politicized or suspicious - the MP added.

Recall

MP Anatoly Burmich, in a comment to UNN , said that in the near future the anti-corruption Committee of the Rada will hear a report on the work of the NABU.

It should be noted that one of the last high - profile cases of NABU and SAPO is the accusation of the minister of Agricultural Policy Mykola Selsky of seizing land in the Sumy region, which, according to investigators, belonged to the National Agrarian Academy.

However, as it turned out later, Solsky did not take possession of any land, it was privatized by the ATO participants under the state program. Solsky at that time was a lawyer (seven years ago), and provided legal assistance to Atoshniki.

And the version that this land belonged to the naan remains only the version of detectives, since the naan itself cannot provide documentsconfirming their right to use the disputed land. Moreover, they admit that they do not have such documents.

Nevertheless, the high-profile accusations of NABU led to significant consequences. In addition to the fact that Solsky left his post and the strategic Ministry of agricultural policy is now virtually without a head - against the background of NABU statements the poles withdrew from negotiations on unblocking the border for Ukrainian farmers. The last time the Polish and Ukrainian sides met was in March, and then they stated a "step forward" in the negotiations. However, in April, because of the NABU case, the poles reset the negotiations and again threaten to block them.

According to some experts, the NABU could have deliberately played along with the poles and played such a card against the Ukrainians.