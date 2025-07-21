NABU detective chief, detained on suspicion of working for Russians, bought an apartment in Bulgaria and a Tesla car during the war

The family of the senior detective of NABU, head of the territorial department Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who was detained today on suspicion of aiding the aggressor country, acquired an apartment in Bulgaria during the full-scale war, writes UNN with reference to the official's declaration.

The declaration states that since July 2022, his wife Olena Magamedrasulova has owned an apartment in Bulgaria worth (as stated in the declaration) slightly more than 670 thousand UAH and with an area of 56.75 sq.m.

In 2023, Ruslan Magamedrasulov himself became the owner of a Tesla Y car, manufactured in 2022.

Also, as law enforcement officers reported, Magamedrasulov purchased an apartment in Kyiv worth more than 5 million UAH.

On July 21, it became known that the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General are conducting a special operation to neutralize Russian influence on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Later, it was officially announced that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the territorial department of NABU detectives, was detained on suspicion of aiding the Russian Federation (Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Magamedrasulov is suspected of mediating the sale of technical hemp, grown by his father, to Dagestan.

Also, during the investigation, law enforcement officers established that the high-ranking Bureau official had close contact with the people's deputy from the banned OPZZh party, Fedir Khrystenko, who fled the country and cooperates with the special services of the Russian Federation and, according to the investigation, influences the activities of NABU.

According to the investigation, Khrystenko turned out to be a senior FSB agent, and he was recruited back during Viktor Yanukovych's rule, and he actively carried out tasks of the Russian special service during the "Revolution of Dignity." During the investigation, evidence was obtained of his close contacts with Yuriy Ivanyushchenko – a resident of Russian special services on the territory of the so-called "DPR" and a collaborator, now deceased, Armen Sarkisyan.

Khrystenko also established close relations with certain NABU leaders, including Magamedrasulov, who could transmit secret information, including regarding the investigation of cases.

Another official with whom the people's deputy had contacts is the head of the NABU detective unit, Oleksandr Skomarov. There is evidence that Skomarov's wife left the country in 2022 in a car belonging to the family of the fugitive people's deputy Khrystenko.

It has been documented that Skomarov's subordinates, NABU detectives, at the behest of people's deputy Khrystenko, helped Hennadiy Boholyubov cross the state border. In particular, it was established that two Bureau employees accompanied the fugitive oligarch on the train during his escape abroad.

In addition, according to information available to the investigation, another Ukrainian oligarch, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, also planned to resolve his criminal cases with the help of Skomarov, if he won the competition for the head of the Bureau of Economic Security, in which he participated.

On July 21, prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office заочно informed people's deputy Fedir Khrystenko of suspicion of high treason, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy under martial law under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1, Part 2 of Article 111 and abuse of influence under Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In addition, an employee of the Central Apparatus of NABU, who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2", was detained. As it became known to UNN from sources in law enforcement agencies, this refers to Viktor Husarov.

According to the investigation, the curator of the NABU employee was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of Viktor Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB.

According to the investigation, Husarov collected and transmitted to the enemy's special services identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens. He extracted personal information from the closed database of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

At least 60 episodes of transferring restricted access information to the curator have been documented. For each such transfer, he received funds to his bank card.