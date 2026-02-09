$43.050.09
February 9, 08:22 AM • 14904 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 28999 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 34307 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 51698 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 50840 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 41403 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 39927 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26803 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18194 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13536 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
NABU and SAP "cover their own," turning a blind eye to dishonesty – ex-MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

International commissions are increasingly recognizing candidates from NABU and SAP as dishonest, but they continue to work. The internal control units of anti-corruption bodies do not react to these facts.

NABU and SAP "cover their own," turning a blind eye to dishonesty – ex-MP

International commissions for selecting heads of various state bodies are increasingly recognizing candidates from NABU and SAPO as dishonest, yet these detectives and prosecutors continue to work in anti-corruption institutions. The internal control units of anti-corruption bodies do not see such facts and do not react to them, as it concerns "their own." This was written on his Facebook page by People's Deputy of the VIII convocation Boryslav Bereza, as reported by UNN.

"It has somehow become a tradition for SAPO prosecutors and NABU detectives to massively storm various competitions. There, the commission with international experts deems them unworthy to head the body due to signs of dishonesty, but at the same time, this does not prevent them from continuing to work in the anti-corruption system. NABU has its own internal control unit, which should be the first to see and react to this. But it doesn't see it. And even now, they don't see it or don't want to see it, because 'he's a son of a bitch, but he's our son of a bitch,'" the ex-People's Deputy noted.

He reminded that the latest such precedent was Mykhailo Burtovyi, a NABU detective and candidate for the head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

"This anti-corruption system figure is seriously trying to convince ordinary people that he saved up to 80% of his income since childhood, ate exclusively from village parcels his whole life, and his mother received 60+ land plots during his difficult struggle against the corrupt hydra in NABU, without having an honest explanation for owning this property. And NABU doesn't notice this," Bereza stated.

He emphasized that Burtovyi possesses a set of characteristics typical of dishonest officials.

"In general, this candidate of sciences and candidate for the head of customs has gathered the entire complex of a happy civil servant – unexplained property of relatives, cars at understated prices, savings from kindergarten, a penchant for science without detriment to service. Perhaps he also managed to obtain a lawyer's certificate while working as a detective, also 'without interruption from production'?" the ex-People's Deputy concluded.

As previously reported, Mykhailo Romaniuk, head of one of NABU's units, bought elite real estate and VIP cars and registered them to relatives: his mother-in-law, father, and mother. An apartment, a land plot with a house over 200 square meters, a Mercedes-Benz E 220 CD. And, having all this, he eventually purchased another apartment – 117 square meters – on mortgage under the preferential "eOselia" program.

Roman Nedov, deputy head of NABU's detective unit, purchased two apartments for his mother-in-law in different years, who later gifted them to his wife with a significant undervaluation. In total, through manipulations, he systematically concealed hundreds of thousands of dollars in property value. These funds cannot be justified by the income of Nedov or his wife, or their relatives.

Valentyn Shmitko, head of one of NABU's units, declared significant amounts of cash for several years, sometimes amounting to two-thirds of his annual income. And then he withdrew 4,350,725 UAH of alleged savings from the country. Shmitko's wife vacationed in European and US resorts since the beginning of the full-scale war with Russia, while also receiving state social assistance in Ukraine.

Almost two dozen NABU employees were found to have inaccurate or fake cryptocurrency data in their declarations. Journalists suggested that NABU employees were hiding millions of corrupt money in these crypto wallets. The largest amount of cryptocurrency violations was found in senior detective Oleksandr Rykovtsev: his wife allegedly purchased over $1 million worth of bitcoins in 2016 at today's prices.

Senior NABU detective Markiyan Slonevsky received hundreds of thousands of hryvnias from Vladyslav Iskenderov for several years in a row – allegedly as a debt repayment. According to Russian registration databases, this Iskenderov is the sole owner of the aggressor country's enterprise "ONYX GROUP," which has been operating in Belgorod since 2014 and fulfills state orders. That is, it works for Russia's war against Ukraine.

The competition commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine was embroiled in a scandal: its members signed a memorandum of cooperation with NABU, although representatives of the Bureau themselves are vying for this position. In this regard, NABU was accused of manipulation and attempts to gain control over government bodies.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Real estate
War in Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Europe
United States
Ukraine