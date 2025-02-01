Musk's aides blocked access to data of millions of US government employees

Elon Musk's assistants responsible for managing the US government's human resources department have blocked career civil servants from accessing computer systems. These systems contain personal data of millions of federal employees. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The news agency reminded that after taking office 11 days ago, President Donald Trump began a major overhaul of the government. He has fired and suspended hundreds of civil servants as part of his first steps to reduce bureaucracy and appoint more loyalists.

For example, billionaire Elon Musk, who was instructed by Trump to cut the 2.2 million civilian civil servants, quickly found allies in the agency known as the Office of Personnel Management.

Two officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that some senior career employees of the Office were denied access to some of the agency's information systems.

According to officials, these systems contain a large database called “Integration of Human Resources of the Enterprise.” The database contains dates of birth, social security numbers, certifications, home addresses, salary levels, and length of service of civil servants.

We have no idea what they are doing with the computer and data systems. This is a big concern. There is no oversight. This creates real threats to cybersecurity and hacking - said one of the officials.

It is noted that officials affected by this decision can still log in and access features such as email. However, they can no longer see huge data sets covering all aspects of the federal workforce.

The Office of Personnel Management has sent out memos that avoid the usual dry wording of government messages as they encourage civil servants to consider buyout offers to resign and take a vacation to a “dream destination.

Don Moynihan, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ford School of Public Policy, said the actions within the Office raise concerns about congressional oversight of the agency and how Trump and Musk view the federal bureaucracy.

“This makes it much harder for those outside of Musk's inner circle in the Office to understand what's going on,” Moynihan said.

Elon Musk has publicly criticized Trump's massive $500 billion artificial intelligence initiative. The president's headquarters is outraged by Musk's actions, who is using his influence to criticize the Stargate project.

