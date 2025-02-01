ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 35047 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71590 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103492 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106792 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125059 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102624 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130673 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103605 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113338 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116936 views

Musk's aides blocked access to data of millions of US government employees

Musk's aides blocked access to data of millions of US government employees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 57408 views

Elon Musk's aides appointed by Trump have restricted career employees' access to the US Office of Personnel Management databases. The systems contain personal data of 2.2 million federal employees.

Elon Musk's assistants responsible for managing the US government's human resources department have blocked career civil servants from accessing computer systems. These systems contain personal data of millions of federal employees. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The news agency reminded that after taking office 11 days ago, President Donald Trump began a major overhaul of the government. He has fired and suspended hundreds of civil servants as part of his first steps to reduce bureaucracy and appoint more loyalists.

For example, billionaire Elon Musk, who was instructed by Trump to cut the 2.2 million civilian civil servants, quickly found allies in the agency known as the Office of Personnel Management.

Trump purges FBI: top officials ordered to resign31.01.25, 09:35 • 29452 views

Two officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that some senior career employees of the Office were denied access to some of the agency's information systems.

According to officials, these systems contain a large database called “Integration of Human Resources of the Enterprise.” The database contains dates of birth, social security numbers, certifications, home addresses, salary levels, and length of service of civil servants.

We have no idea what they are doing with the computer and data systems. This is a big concern. There is no oversight. This creates real threats to cybersecurity and hacking

- said one of the officials.

It is noted that officials affected by this decision can still log in and access features such as email. However, they can no longer see huge data sets covering all aspects of the federal workforce.

The Office of Personnel Management has sent out memos that avoid the usual dry wording of government messages as they encourage civil servants to consider buyout offers to resign and take a vacation to a “dream destination.

US Congress bans employees from using DeepSeek chatbot31.01.25, 02:48 • 33755 views

Don Moynihan, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ford School of Public Policy, said the actions within the Office raise concerns about congressional oversight of the agency and how Trump and Musk view the federal bureaucracy.

“This makes it much harder for those outside of Musk's inner circle in the Office to understand what's going on,” Moynihan said.

Recall

Elon Musk has publicly criticized Trump's massive $500 billion artificial intelligence initiative. The president's headquarters is outraged by Musk's actions, who is using his influence to criticize the Stargate project.

Elon Musk has become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize: what is known about the nomination29.01.25, 22:51 • 76636 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

