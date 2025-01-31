Trump purges FBI: top officials ordered to resign

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 41012 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74736 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103988 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107218 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125651 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102736 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131096 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103630 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113352 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116946 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99634 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 28266 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114078 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34163 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108546 views
Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 41049 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125656 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131097 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163688 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153683 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7040 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13112 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108546 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114078 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138959 views
Trump purges FBI: top officials ordered to resign

Trump purges FBI: top officials ordered to resign

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29453 views

Several senior FBI officials appointed by Christopher Wray have been ordered to resign or retire. The changes affected about five “executive assistant directors” who are in charge of key investigations.

Several senior FBI officials appointed to leadership positions by former Director Christopher Wray were ordered to resign or retire on Thursday. If they do not, they will be demoted or reassigned.

This was reported by NBC News, one current and three former officials of the bureau, reports UNN.

The purges affected about half a dozen “executive assistant directors” - some of the FBI's highest-ranking executives who investigate criminal cases, national security issues, and cybercrime. They are civil servants who did not receive their positions through political appointment, so they cannot be fired without legal grounds.

A current FBI official told NBC News that these personnel changes will “cause huge disruption” to the bureau. At the same time, a former FBI official who has spoken to people within the agency said there is a lot of discontent among employees because those fired have nothing to do with politics. The FBI declined to comment on the personnel decisions, which were first reported by CNN.

Rubio: US President Trump's position is that the war in Ukraine must end, and end with negotiations31.01.25, 10:13 • 35481 view

Christopher Wray, who was appointed FBI Director by Donald Trump in 2017 for a 10-year term, resigned at the end of the Biden administration. The FBI turnover comes amid massive layoffs in the first 10 days of the new Trump administration.

Last week, Trump fired 18 inspectors general, including the internal auditors of the State Department, Pentagon, Department of Labor, and Department of Health and Human Services. He justified the firings as follows: “Some of them were unfair or did not perform their duties properly.

The Trump administration has also fired lawyersat the  Department of Justice who were working on cases against him, raising concerns about his intentions to crack down on those who criticized his actions.

Trump launches campaign of mass deportation of illegal immigrants in the US24.01.25, 12:06 • 35488 views

Trump has already decided on the new head of the FBI - Kash Patel is to be appointed. During a Senate hearing on Thursday, Patel said that if he is confirmed, the bureau “will not take punitive action.

Recall

US Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who led federal cases against Trump for canceling the 2020 presidential election and mishandling classified documents, has resigned from the Department of Justice. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
united-states-department-of-justiceUnited States Department of Justice
federal-bureau-of-investigationFederal Bureau of Investigation
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising