Rubio: US President Trump's position is that the war in Ukraine must end, and end with negotiations

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the war between Russia and Ukraine has reached a deadlock, so U.S. President Donald Trump's position is that the war must end, and end with negotiations.

Rubio said this in an interview with journalist Megyn Kelly, UNN reports.

According to Rubio, the United States believes that Putin made a terrible invasion of Ukraine, did terrible things, but the situation is “unfair” to Ukraine, which is that “we somehow convinced people to believe that Ukraine can not only defeat Russia, but destroy it, throw it back to the way the world looked in 2012 or 2014, before the Russians took Crimea.” He emphasized that in reality, “Ukraine has been thrown back 100 years.

Their power grid is being destroyed. I mean, someone will have to pay for all these restoration works after the fact. And do you know how many Ukrainians have left Ukraine, are now living in other countries, and may never return? I mean, this is their future. And in this respect, it is under threat. The president's (Donald Trump's - ed.) point of view is that this is a long conflict, and it needs to end now. Negotiations must begin, and in any case, both sides will have to give up something - Rubio said.

According to him, it will be a tough diplomatic job, but both sides have to give something to each other.

Our goal is that this conflict must end, and it must end in a way that is sustainable. This is a stalemate, a protracted conflict, and perhaps even worse than a stalemate, a conflict in which Ukraine is gradually collapsing and losing more and more territory. Therefore, this conflict must end - Rubio added.

The Kremlin is signaling efforts to force US President Donald Trump to agree to the demands of Russian President Vladimir Putin and position himself as Trump's equal in the international arena.