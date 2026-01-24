More than half of the population in Germany considers the US a threat, not an ally - Media

More than half of the population considers the US a threat amid statements by US President Donald Trump regarding Greenland. This is reported by the publication BILD, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's claims to Greenland and threats of new customs duties against Europe, the INSA institute conducted a survey for BILD.

According to the survey results, 61% of Germans stated that they perceive Trump more as a threat to Germany. 24% of respondents are not afraid of Trump - they consider him more of an ally. Another 15% abstained from answering.

52% advocate for a decisive course of Germany towards the US president. 31% advocate for strengthening cooperation, while 17% did not answer this question.

Recall

The Donald Trump administration initiated a review of the 1951 defense agreement with Denmark to remove any legal obstacles to expanding the American military presence on the island. According to sources familiar with the negotiations in Davos, Washington insists on the right to deploy forces and build facilities in Greenland without prior consultations with Copenhagen or Nuuk.