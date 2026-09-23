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More than 30 trains are delayed amid Russian attacks — where the biggest delays are

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Kyiv’s railway stations were not damaged, but more than 30 trains are running behind schedule. The biggest delays are affecting services from the central regions, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk region.

More than 30 trains are delayed amid Russian attacks — where the biggest delays are

Railway stations in Kyiv were not damaged by the Russian attack, but there are train delays, with the largest delays affecting trains from central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported on September 23 by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia," UNN writes.

Details

"The enemy launched a massive attack on Kyiv. Our monitoring center closely tracked the situation, which made it possible to avoid stopping passenger train services. At the Central Railway Station and Darnytsia Station, passengers boarded and disembarked via underground passageways, as предусмотрено for the yellow level of air-raid threat when targets are detected near railway stations," the statement said.

The railway station in Kyiv was not damaged by the Russian attack, but there were new strikes in two districts23.09.26, 11:37 • 4788 views

Which trains are delayed

The capital's railway stations have not sustained damage as a result of the attack. There are train delays. The trains most behind schedule are those running from central Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk region

- Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

According to the Ukrzaliznytsia train delay-tracking service, more than 30 trains are running behind schedule. The longest delays—more than 9 hours—affect the Kryvyi Rih–Chernivtsi and Kryvyi Rih–Rakhiv trains.

The Kyiv City Express trains, as reported, are operating on the full loop with delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

There are already 25 people injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack; two people have been killed23.09.26, 13:47 • 1748 views

Julia Shramko

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