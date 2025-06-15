More than 200 battles took place on the front line over the past day – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the day of June 14, 203 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The enemy carried out 5367 shellings, involving 3145 kamikaze drones for destruction. In turn, the Defense Forces struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, command posts, artillery means and an important object of the Russian invaders. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of 15.06.2025, reports UNN.

Details

The 1208th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

According to operational information as of 08:00 on 15.06.2025 regarding the Russian invasion, 203 combat engagements took place on the front during the past day.

The enemy launched one missile and 58 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using one missile and dropping 78 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5367 shellings, 82 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and involved 3145 kamikaze drones for destruction - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Medvedivka, Chernihiv region; Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy region; Shevchenko, Donetsk region; Olhivske, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Kamyanske, Lezhine, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three command posts, two artillery weapons and another important object of the Russian invaders - the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Lyptsi and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka and in the direction of Golubivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times, trying to advance in the areas of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna, Serebryansky Forest and in the direction of the settlements of Hlushchenkove, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Torske, Shandryholove.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled five assault actions of the occupying forces towards Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, eight combat clashes were recorded towards Stupochky, Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks in the areas of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka and in the directions of Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 58 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Horikhove and in the direction of Myrne, Novoukrainka, Muravka, Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 34 attempts to break through the defensive lines of our troops near the settlements of Rozlyv, Bahatyr, Novosilka and in the direction of Novomykolaivka, Zaporizhzhia, Dachne, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaipil direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the Defense Forces stopped two attempts by the aggressor to advance.

In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 39 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched five air strikes using 10 guided air bombs, and also carried out 264 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launchers.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

Let us remind you

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated more than a thousand Russian soldiers and destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment. Among the enemy's losses are artillery systems, UAVs and vehicles.

