Mood for militarization: The Kremlin is concerned that Europe is strengthening its military capabilities
Kyiv • UNN
The Kremlin has stated that Europe is becoming a "party of war" as EU countries strengthen their defense. The EU has approved an €800 billion rearmament plan due to the threat from Russia.
UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
In connection with the armament plans of many European countries, Russia has once again accused Europe.
Mainly, the signals from Brussels and European capitals now concern plans for the militarization of Europe, which clearly clashes with the mood of the Presidents of Russia and the United States to look for ways to reach a peaceful settlement process
This was an answer to journalists regarding the topic "whether there were signals from Brussels about readiness to start a negotiation process after the conversation between the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States".
For reference
Against the background of the threat from Russia and the possible loss of support from the United States, the EU has given the green light to a plan to rearm Europe. This will allow investing up to 800 billion euros in defense.
At the same time, a "coalition of willing" is being formed under the leadership of Great Britain and France, which is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire.
