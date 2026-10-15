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Montenegro changes temporary protection rules for Ukrainian men liable for military service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 840 views

New male applicants need a document confirming completion of or discharge from military service. The rule does not apply to those who already have protection.

Montenegro changes temporary protection rules for Ukrainian men liable for military service

The Government of Montenegro is changing the rules for temporary protection for Ukrainian men liable for military service in the country. From now on, to obtain protection, they must provide a document confirming completion of or exemption from military service. The restriction does not apply to Ukrainians who already have temporary protection status, the Government of Montenegro reports, according to UNN

At its 142nd meeting, the Government adopted a decision amending the decision approving temporary protection for persons from Ukraine 

- the statement says. 

The Government said that the decision complies with the provisions of Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2026/1912 of July 30, 2026. 

Budapest has gone its own way: Hungary will retain protection for Ukrainians liable for military service07.10.26, 20:04 • 5750 views

The decision states that "temporary protection until March 4, 2027, is granted to Ukrainian citizens who, before arriving in Montenegro, actually resided in Ukraine and who have fulfilled their military duty in Ukraine or are exempt from military duty in Ukraine, subject to the submission of supporting documents, and who cannot return to Ukraine, which they were forced to leave because of the armed conflict". 

The aforementioned restriction will not apply to persons from Ukraine who already enjoy temporary protection in Montenegro.

It will be recalled 

On October 8, the period of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees in Germany was extended until March 2028. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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