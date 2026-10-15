Montenegro changes temporary protection rules for Ukrainian men liable for military service

The Government of Montenegro is changing the rules for temporary protection for Ukrainian men liable for military service in the country. From now on, to obtain protection, they must provide a document confirming completion of or exemption from military service. The restriction does not apply to Ukrainians who already have temporary protection status, the Government of Montenegro reports, according to UNN.

At its 142nd meeting, the Government adopted a decision amending the decision approving temporary protection for persons from Ukraine - the statement says.

The Government said that the decision complies with the provisions of Council Implementing Decision (EU) 2026/1912 of July 30, 2026.

Budapest has gone its own way: Hungary will retain protection for Ukrainians liable for military service

The decision states that "temporary protection until March 4, 2027, is granted to Ukrainian citizens who, before arriving in Montenegro, actually resided in Ukraine and who have fulfilled their military duty in Ukraine or are exempt from military duty in Ukraine, subject to the submission of supporting documents, and who cannot return to Ukraine, which they were forced to leave because of the armed conflict".

The aforementioned restriction will not apply to persons from Ukraine who already enjoy temporary protection in Montenegro.

It will be recalled

On October 8, the period of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees in Germany was extended until March 2028.