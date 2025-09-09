Moldova's survival depends on joining the European Union - President Sandu

Moldova will not withstand Russian pressure if it does not join the European Union. This was stated by the country's president, Maia Sandu, in a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, warning that the Kremlin is waging an "unlimited hybrid war" against Chisinau. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Our European path is not just a matter of values, it is a matter of survival. The Kremlin has deployed its entire arsenal of hybrid attacks against us. We are facing an unlimited hybrid war of a scale unseen before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. - Sandu emphasized, calling Russia "the biggest threat to Moldova."

According to the president, Moscow uses disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, and election manipulation to weaken the country of only 2.4 million people, which shares more than 1,200 kilometers of border with Ukraine. Sandu is convinced that the Kremlin's main goal is "to seize Moldova through the ballot box, use us against Ukraine, and turn us into a springboard for attacks on the EU."

Parliamentary elections will be held in Moldova on September 28. Sandu predicts that Russia will make every effort to influence their results. Last year's vote on European integration, which ended with a minimal advantage for supporters of EU membership (50.4% vs. 49.6%), was also overshadowed by Kremlin interference.

Moldova applied for EU membership in 2022 and has carried out a series of reforms in public administration, the judiciary, and the economy. However, Sandu emphasizes that Brussels should not expect "perfect results" from the country, as the situation is critical.

We are not asking for simplified paths. We are diligently doing our homework. But we are in a race against time to protect our democracy from Russia. - Sandu concluded.

Despite broad support from European partners, Chisinau's integration plans face political obstacles. In particular, Moldova's accession to the EU is linked to the enlargement process concerning Ukraine, which Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has repeatedly promised to block.

On August 29, the parliamentary election campaign started in Moldova. President Maia Sandu called for responsibility and warned of external interference.

The President of France, the Chancellor of Germany, and the Prime Minister of Poland will visit Moldova. Their visit is intended to support the country's pro-European course and remind of an alternative to Russia.