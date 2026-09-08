Moldova reports intensified recruitment of citizens by Russia for sabotage against Ukraine

Moldovan intelligence services are recording an increase in the recruitment of their citizens for sabotage activities, primarily directed against Ukraine. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD) reports this, UNN informs.

Details

According to the head of Moldova’s Information and Security Service, Russian intelligence services are actively recruiting people through social media, offering them money to carry out "simple tasks" — photographing or monitoring certain sites. After a person is recruited for such activities, the tasks may become more complex and involve directly carrying out acts of sabotage.

Moldovan intelligence services state that a significant portion of these activities is directed against Ukraine. Moldovan law enforcement agencies have already conducted several counteroperations jointly with Ukrainian law enforcement officers and thwarted the perpetrators’ plans.

Earlier, the Center reported attempts to set fires and other acts of sabotage in Slovakia, Estonia, Bulgaria, and other Eastern European countries. In most of these cases, investigators are considering the Russian link as the main theory.

Recruitment through social media and the involvement of citizens of other countries in acts of sabotage are among the tools of the Kremlin’s hybrid aggression. russia is trying to create networks of operatives in Europe and use them to attack critical and defense infrastructure - the statement reads.

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