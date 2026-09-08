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Estonia strengthens protection against Russian cyberattacks — CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

Starting in September, emails from Russian servers and the .ru domain will be sent to the quarantine of Estonia’s government institutions. The number of DDoS attacks on the country has increased to 756.

Estonia strengthens protection against Russian cyberattacks — CPD

Estonia is strengthening the cybersecurity of the public sector and restricting incoming emails from Russian servers. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that starting in September, emails from Russian servers and addresses with the ".ru" domain will not be delivered directly to Estonia’s government institutions. Such messages will be automatically redirected to quarantine for additional screening.

Estonian Minister of Justice and Digital Technologies Liisa Pakosta explained that this is necessary to protect government institutions from cyberattacks

- the statement reads.

It is indicated that Estonia’s decision is linked to the rapid increase in the scale of cyber threats. The number of DDoS attacks in the country increased from 484 in 2023 to 580 in 2024 and 756 in 2025. Pakosta noted that a significant portion of these cyberattacks is linked specifically to Russia.

We remind you

Germany will create a comprehensive system to protect against drones, cyberattacks, and sabotage following an attempted attack on Leipzig Airport by a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle.

France summoned a Russian diplomat over Russian cyberattacks18.07.26, 10:16 • 5219 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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