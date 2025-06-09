Misappropriated over UAH 12 million: former head of military logistics department suspected of unjustified asset acquisition

$41.400.07
Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 7282 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 16047 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 15807 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 33602 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 26049 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 29044 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87688 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77141 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 45975 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

June 9, 06:30 AM • 46319 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

June 9, 06:13 AM • 76014 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025
June 9, 08:01 AM • 51954 views

June 9, 08:01 AM • 51954 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico
June 9, 08:28 AM • 54079 views

June 9, 08:28 AM • 54079 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP
June 9, 09:23 AM • 79398 views

June 9, 09:23 AM • 79398 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed
09:31 AM • 29084 views

09:31 AM • 29084 views
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 33602 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
June 9, 08:00 AM • 87688 views

June 9, 08:00 AM • 87688 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 111480 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award
June 8, 08:18 AM • 99097 views

June 8, 08:18 AM • 99097 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 239973 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed
09:31 AM • 29181 views

09:31 AM • 29181 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025
June 9, 08:01 AM • 52239 views

June 9, 08:01 AM • 52239 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15
June 9, 07:12 AM • 77141 views

June 9, 07:12 AM • 77141 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 110661 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children
June 7, 10:33 AM • 132892 views

June 7, 10:33 AM • 132892 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

Misappropriated over UAH 12 million: former head of military logistics department suspected of unjustified asset acquisition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 982 views

Former official did not confirm the legality of 14 plots in Kyiv region, apartments, cars and bonds. During the search, weapons were found, he faces up to 10 years.

Misappropriated over UAH 12 million: former head of military logistics department suspected of unjustified asset acquisition

The former official was unable to confirm the legality of acquiring 14 land plots in the Kyiv region, as well as apartments, cars and domestic government bonds.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

Employees of the SBI, in cooperation with the NACP, have notified the former head of one of the central departments of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of suspicion of illegal enrichment of more than UAH 12 million.

- stated in the post.

The ex-leader could not confirm the acquisition of a number of assets, but during the search at his place of residence, the suspect was found to have weapons and ammunition. He kept them without the permission required by law.

Regarding the property acquired without grounds, according to the investigation, the following is indicated:

  • 14 land plots in the Kyiv region;
    • apartment;
      • cars (TOYOTA TUNDRA, SKODA OCTAVIA, HYUNDAI TUCSON);
        • domestic government bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine;

          The former official has been notified of suspicion under Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal enrichment) and Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

          The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

          - informs the SBI.

          Let us remind you

          The SBI confirmed that it is investigating a case of possible abuse of office by the director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine.

          The Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court left the assets of ex-deputy Komarnytskyi under arrest. This is property, corporate rights, money and cars.

          Law enforcement and authorized bodies should conduct a real audit of the activities of public activists who implement lobbying projects, believes political expert Oleh Posternak.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Crimes and emergencies
          Kyiv Oblast
          Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
          National Bank of Ukraine
          Armed Forces of Ukraine
