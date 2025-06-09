Misappropriated over UAH 12 million: former head of military logistics department suspected of unjustified asset acquisition

The former official was unable to confirm the legality of acquiring 14 land plots in the Kyiv region, as well as apartments, cars and domestic government bonds.

Employees of the SBI, in cooperation with the NACP, have notified the former head of one of the central departments of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of suspicion of illegal enrichment of more than UAH 12 million. - stated in the post.

The ex-leader could not confirm the acquisition of a number of assets, but during the search at his place of residence, the suspect was found to have weapons and ammunition. He kept them without the permission required by law.

Regarding the property acquired without grounds, according to the investigation, the following is indicated:

14 land plots in the Kyiv region;

apartment;

cars (TOYOTA TUNDRA, SKODA OCTAVIA, HYUNDAI TUCSON);

domestic government bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine;

The former official has been notified of suspicion under Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal enrichment) and Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years. - informs the SBI.

