Military car set on fire and attempt to blow up a judge: two women recruited by Russians detained

Law enforcement officers detained two women who tried to blow up a judge and set fire to a serviceman's car. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, a resident of Poltava received an offer from an employee of the Russian special services on Telegram to set fire to a Ukrainian defender's car for money. The woman agreed, and in addition, she involved her 33-year-old friend in the illegal activity.

The attackers purchased the necessary components at a hypermarket, from which they made a flammable mixture, after which they poured it over and set fire to a car belonging to a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine parked in the parking lot.

One suspect was detained in Poltava, the other in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The investigation established that the second detainee also carried out tasks for the Russian special services, namely, she planted a pre-prepared explosive device under a judge's car. She was detained while attempting to activate the deadly device.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1, and Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

commission of a criminal offense by a group of persons, a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal organization;

obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations;

terrorist act.

The sanction of the articles provides for a long term of imprisonment, up to life imprisonment.

Recall

The SBU military counterintelligence prevented a series of Russian sabotages in Kharkiv. An FSB agent who was preparing to blow up key power substations supplying the city was detained.