Military car set on fire and attempt to blow up a judge: two women recruited by Russians detained

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
08:14 AM • 4050 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 12690 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
06:59 AM • 14823 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
06:07 AM • 19072 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 22312 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
04:09 AM • 33085 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM • 34737 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 53057 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 79004 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 99695 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
1.5m/s
34%
750mm
Popular news
Enemy destroys grain fields in Kharkiv region: 60 hectares of wheat burned down - SESJuly 13, 11:19 PM • 26934 views
Night attack on Kharkiv region: "Shaheds" damaged an industrial enterprise in ChuhuivJuly 14, 12:17 AM • 29127 views
Merz: Trump's 30% tariffs will hit German exports "in the heart"July 14, 12:46 AM • 29595 views
Putin complains about the West's indifference to Russia's interestsJuly 14, 02:10 AM • 24798 views
Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyed06:11 AM • 22388 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 248179 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 243115 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 226433 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 244927 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 273386 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Lindsey Graham
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Shostka
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 30647 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 28612 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 114120 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 78667 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 82218 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Bild
Shahed 131
The Guardian

Military car set on fire and attempt to blow up a judge: two women recruited by Russians detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1802 views

Law enforcement officers detained two women who, on the instructions of Russian special services, set fire to a car belonging to a Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman and attempted to blow up a judge. They have been notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Military car set on fire and attempt to blow up a judge: two women recruited by Russians detained

Law enforcement officers detained two women who tried to blow up a judge and set fire to a serviceman's car. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, a resident of Poltava received an offer from an employee of the Russian special services on Telegram to set fire to a Ukrainian defender's car for money. The woman agreed, and in addition, she involved her 33-year-old friend in the illegal activity.

The attackers purchased the necessary components at a hypermarket, from which they made a flammable mixture, after which they poured it over and set fire to a car belonging to a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine parked in the parking lot.

One suspect was detained in Poltava, the other in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The investigation established that the second detainee also carried out tasks for the Russian special services, namely, she planted a pre-prepared explosive device under a judge's car. She was detained while attempting to activate the deadly device.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1, and Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • commission of a criminal offense by a group of persons, a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal organization;
    • obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations;
      • terrorist act.

        The sanction of the articles provides for a long term of imprisonment, up to life imprisonment.

        Recall

        The SBU military counterintelligence prevented a series of Russian sabotages in Kharkiv. An FSB agent who was preparing to blow up key power substations supplying the city was detained.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
        Telegram
        Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Poltava
        Kharkiv
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9