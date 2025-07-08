MFA of Ukraine changes structure: new departments and directorates created

$41.800.06
49.030.09
ukenru
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM • 43567 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 81905 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 94349 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 122327 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 123589 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 116212 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 222600 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 69335 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 85481 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138548 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4.5m/s
43%
744mm
Popular news
Israel prepares for new military actions against Iran and expects Trump to give the "green light" - AxiosJuly 7, 11:19 PM • 18215 views
Bad weather changes train schedule: Ukrzaliznytsia told which routes will be delayedJuly 8, 12:39 AM • 34225 views
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver Concentrate02:39 AM • 25679 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 804:05 AM • 28609 views
Murder of a man in Kyiv: identity of the deceased established, shooter still being sought07:20 AM • 9875 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 112784 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 101466 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 124073 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 129563 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 222600 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Slovakia
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 112148 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 301284 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 141091 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 257977 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 280256 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Facebook
Tesla Model Y
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-101

MFA of Ukraine changes structure: new departments and directorates created

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha signed an order on reforming the structure of the agency. The changes include the creation of new departments and directorates that correspond to the realities of war and international diplomatic practices.

MFA of Ukraine changes structure: new departments and directorates created

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha signed an order to reform the structure of the ministry. He wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Sybiha, the structure is designed to meet the realities of war and the best European and global diplomatic practices. There is no longer a department responsible for disarmament – now there is a Department of International Security and Defense of Ukraine.

Other departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also underwent changes. In particular, the first and second European departments, departments for Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa, Africa and regional African organizations are being created.

The US and Canada Directorate will be separated from the Latin America and Caribbean Department, as it is a separate area of work that cannot be "mixed" with Latin American affairs.

– wrote Sybiha.

In addition, there will now be a special representative solely for African affairs - the Middle East and North Africa are being "separated" into a distinct department.

A department for unfriendly countries is also being created, which will include Russia, Belarus, North Korea, and likely Iran. Central Asia will be moved to a separate directorate, indicating special attention.

But that's not all: a separate NATO directorate is being created within the structure of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Department of International Law and International Legal Counteraction to Aggression will, among other things, deal with bringing Russia and Russians to justice for the atrocities committed. The HR service will be called the Department of Personnel and will focus primarily on attracting new staff and creating motivation. The State Institution "Ukrainian Institute" and the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine named after H. Udovenko, which we plan to transform into a full-fledged higher education institution, will gain a new role and weight in the MFA system. Separate units such as the cyber diplomacy department and the innovation and artificial intelligence sector will also appear.

– added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that Ukraine will never agree to any restrictions on its defense capabilities.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Politics
Belarus
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
NATO
North Korea
Canada
United States
Ukraine
Facebook
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9