MFA of Ukraine changes structure: new departments and directorates created

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha signed an order to reform the structure of the ministry. He wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

According to Sybiha, the structure is designed to meet the realities of war and the best European and global diplomatic practices. There is no longer a department responsible for disarmament – now there is a Department of International Security and Defense of Ukraine.

Other departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also underwent changes. In particular, the first and second European departments, departments for Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa, Africa and regional African organizations are being created.

The US and Canada Directorate will be separated from the Latin America and Caribbean Department, as it is a separate area of work that cannot be "mixed" with Latin American affairs. – wrote Sybiha.

In addition, there will now be a special representative solely for African affairs - the Middle East and North Africa are being "separated" into a distinct department.

A department for unfriendly countries is also being created, which will include Russia, Belarus, North Korea, and likely Iran. Central Asia will be moved to a separate directorate, indicating special attention.

But that's not all: a separate NATO directorate is being created within the structure of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Department of International Law and International Legal Counteraction to Aggression will, among other things, deal with bringing Russia and Russians to justice for the atrocities committed. The HR service will be called the Department of Personnel and will focus primarily on attracting new staff and creating motivation. The State Institution "Ukrainian Institute" and the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine named after H. Udovenko, which we plan to transform into a full-fledged higher education institution, will gain a new role and weight in the MFA system. Separate units such as the cyber diplomacy department and the innovation and artificial intelligence sector will also appear. – added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

