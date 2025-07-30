Mexican special services have warned their Ukrainian counterparts that some volunteers from Mexico may have gone to fight for Ukraine to learn how to pilot drones and then transfer this knowledge to criminal organizations. This was reported by Intelligence Online, informs UNN.

It is noted that the Mexican intelligence agency, the National Intelligence Center (CNI), sent a confidential note to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) regarding Mexican volunteers earlier this summer.

Ukrainian internal intelligence suspects Spanish-speaking volunteers of infiltrating the International Legion to learn how to operate FPV drones. Some of them ... are connected to cartels and were recruited through private military companies - the publication writes.

It is indicated that the SSU has already launched an investigation with the HUR, which affected not only Mexicans but also Colombians serving in the International Legion, particularly in the secret unit Tactical Group Ethos.

More than half a thousand foreigners from 28 countries have already died in Russia's war against Ukraine

Ukrainian investigators allegedly suspect that some volunteers from Mexico and Colombia deliberately sought to enter FPV drone operator training centers, bypass initial checks, and transfer the acquired skills to transnational criminal organizations.

In particular, according to media reports, several Mexicans and Colombians showed exceptional interest in drone training, ignoring all other forms of training.

We accepted volunteers with good intentions. But it must be admitted: Ukraine has become a global platform for spreading FPV tactics. Some come here to learn how to kill with a $400 drone, and then sell that knowledge to whoever pays the most - the publication quotes one of the SSU leaders.

It is also noted that companies associated with drug cartels likely help transport such people across the border - they finance and organize legalization, as well as lay routes through Slovakia or Moldova.

