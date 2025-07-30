$41.800.02
Mexican special services warned Ukraine about volunteers learning to operate drones for criminal organizations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

Mexican special services informed the SBU that some Mexican volunteers might have joined the International Legion to learn how to operate FPV drones and transfer this knowledge to criminal organizations. The SBU and HUR are investigating this information, which also concerns Colombians in the International Legion.

Mexican special services warned Ukraine about volunteers learning to operate drones for criminal organizations

Mexican special services have warned their Ukrainian counterparts that some volunteers from Mexico may have gone to fight for Ukraine to learn how to pilot drones and then transfer this knowledge to criminal organizations. This was reported by Intelligence Online, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Mexican intelligence agency, the National Intelligence Center (CNI), sent a confidential note to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) regarding Mexican volunteers earlier this summer.

Ukrainian internal intelligence suspects Spanish-speaking volunteers of infiltrating the International Legion to learn how to operate FPV drones. Some of them ... are connected to cartels and were recruited through private military companies

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that the SSU has already launched an investigation with the HUR, which affected not only Mexicans but also Colombians serving in the International Legion, particularly in the secret unit Tactical Group Ethos.

More than half a thousand foreigners from 28 countries have already died in Russia's war against Ukraine11.07.25, 12:53 • 4732 views

Ukrainian investigators allegedly suspect that some volunteers from Mexico and Colombia deliberately sought to enter FPV drone operator training centers, bypass initial checks, and transfer the acquired skills to transnational criminal organizations.

In particular, according to media reports, several Mexicans and Colombians showed exceptional interest in drone training, ignoring all other forms of training.

We accepted volunteers with good intentions. But it must be admitted: Ukraine has become a global platform for spreading FPV tactics. Some come here to learn how to kill with a $400 drone, and then sell that knowledge to whoever pays the most

- the publication quotes one of the SSU leaders.

It is also noted that companies associated with drug cartels likely help transport such people across the border - they finance and organize legalization, as well as lay routes through Slovakia or Moldova.

Recall

The deputy head of the district branch of the pro-Russian far-right party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) in Wuppertal, 22-year-old Tim Schramm, risks being expelled from the party due to his participation in the war on the side of Ukraine.

A sabotage occurred at the base of the "Georgian Legion", a fighter died13.06.25, 02:31 • 31589 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

