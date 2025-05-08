$41.440.02
Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices
Exclusive
07:22 AM • 1466 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

03:10 AM • 14422 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 31881 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 50243 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 45525 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 59472 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 49310 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 52861 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 45030 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 41661 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Merz does not expect German soldiers to be stationed in Ukraine after a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

The new German Chancellor has stated that there is no question of stationing Bundeswehr soldiers in Ukraine. He also noted that a peace agreement is still a long way off.

Merz does not expect German soldiers to be stationed in Ukraine after a ceasefire

The new German Chancellor noted that the situation in the Russian-Ukrainian war is still far from a possible peace agreement. UNN reports with reference to Welt.

Details

Friedrich Merz was elected Federal Chancellor of Germany in the second round of voting on Tuesday, April 6. In his first statements in office, the new Chancellor outlined his policy towards Ukraine.

On Welt TV, Merz said he does not expect the deployment of Bundeswehr soldiers in Ukraine.

This issue is not even on the agenda yet

- Merz said in an interview with Welt TV.

He noted that there is no talk of signing a possible peace agreement yet.

We are very far from a ceasefire and even further from a peace agreement

- Merz explained.

"Your leadership will be critical": NATO Secretary General reacts to Merz's election as new German Chancellor07.05.25, 10:20 • 4550 views

Nevertheless, the German Chancellor sees hope that the three-day truce in the aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will be "extended". The truce was announced by Russian President Putin in connection with the celebrations marking the end of World War II.

Regarding the future chances of extending the truce, Merz stressed that "this is entirely in the hands of the Russian government."

Let us recall

InformNapalm believes that Russia is looking for an opportunity to blame Ukraine and create a pretext for further aggression.

The President of Ukraine on the eve of the May 9 parade in Moscow stated that there will be a parade of cynicism and lies.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Bundestag
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Ukraine
