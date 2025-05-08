The new German Chancellor noted that the situation in the Russian-Ukrainian war is still far from a possible peace agreement. UNN reports with reference to Welt.

Details

Friedrich Merz was elected Federal Chancellor of Germany in the second round of voting on Tuesday, April 6. In his first statements in office, the new Chancellor outlined his policy towards Ukraine.

On Welt TV, Merz said he does not expect the deployment of Bundeswehr soldiers in Ukraine.



This issue is not even on the agenda yet - Merz said in an interview with Welt TV.

He noted that there is no talk of signing a possible peace agreement yet.

We are very far from a ceasefire and even further from a peace agreement - Merz explained.

Nevertheless, the German Chancellor sees hope that the three-day truce in the aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will be "extended". The truce was announced by Russian President Putin in connection with the celebrations marking the end of World War II.

Regarding the future chances of extending the truce, Merz stressed that "this is entirely in the hands of the Russian government."

Let us recall

InformNapalm believes that Russia is looking for an opportunity to blame Ukraine and create a pretext for further aggression.

The President of Ukraine on the eve of the May 9 parade in Moscow stated that there will be a parade of cynicism and lies.