Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police
Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

"Your leadership will be critical": NATO Secretary General reacts to Merz's election as new German Chancellor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1192 views

Friedrich Merz has been elected Chancellor of Germany. The NATO Secretary General and EU leaders congratulated him, emphasizing the importance of leadership for European security and cooperation between countries.

"Your leadership will be critical": NATO Secretary General reacts to Merz's election as new German Chancellor

Yesterday, May 6, the heads of state and influential international organizations congratulated the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, on his election as Federal Chancellor of Germany. In particular, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted that Merz's leadership is critical for Europe. This is reported by UNN, with reference to the pages of European leaders in social network.

Your leadership will be critical as we work on our readiness to deter and defend – to ensure the security of our people

- Rutte wrote in his X, addressing Merz.

He added that he "looks forward to the opportunity" to work with the new German Chancellor and reminded of the preparation for the summit of the North Atlantic Alliance, which should be held in The Hague in June.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also congratulated the new Chancellor and called Merz a "tested friend and expert on Europe".

A proven friend and expert on Europe is moving to the Chancellery with you. We will work together for a strong and more competitive Europe. I look forward to close cooperation with you

- she wrote.

 French President Emmanuel Macron called on Merz to "strengthen the Franco-German engine again".

It is up to us to accelerate the implementation of our European agenda in the field of sovereignty, security and competitiveness. For the French, Germans and all Europeans. Tomorrow we will meet in Paris to work on this together!

- he added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed the opinion that cooperation between Italy and Germany is crucial for solving global problems.

Our two countries, which lead the manufacturing economies of Europe, can make a decisive contribution to restoring competitiveness — starting with the automotive sector — and building fair partnerships with Africa, as well as combating illegal immigration

- she noted.

Let us remind

On May 6, Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on the second attempt. The CDU leader received 325 votes out of the 316 required. The candidate from the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) became the tenth chancellor in the history of Germany. He is to head a coalition government with the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
Giorgia Meloni
European Commission
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Italy
Europe
Germany
Ursula von der Leyen
