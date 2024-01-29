Men detained in Bukovyna who tried to get to Romania by hiding from border guard post

Three border violators, on the instructions of a smuggler, tried to bypass border control and get to Romania, but were detained before reaching the desired border hundreds of meters away. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Border guards detained three violators a few meters from the state border - the agency said in a statement.

Experts from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine say that illegal elements continue to actively offer guide services to potential offenders, particularly in Bukovyna.

Operational officers of the Chernivtsi Border Guard Detachment received preliminary information and planned in advance to detain three men who were trying to get to Romania on foot, bypassing border control.

It is noted that residents of Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions paid the Chernivtsi resident 6 thousand euros each, and he used mobile communication to inform them about the time and direction of movement.

Seeing the border guards, the offenders tried to escape, but were detained before reaching the coveted border just a couple hundred meters away. - informs the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The main organizer has been identified and is currently being searched for. Administrative offense materials have been drawn up against the detained offenders, the agency reports.

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a doctor who promised to make a man a false ID for $9,000, which would allow him to evade service in the Armed Forces.

UNN reported that Transcarpathian law enforcement officers exposed a group of dealers who organized another scheme to smuggle men of military age out of Ukraine outside official checkpoints.

