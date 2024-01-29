Men detained in Bukovyna who tried to get to Romania by hiding from border guard post

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Men detained in Bukovyna who tried to get to Romania by hiding from border guard post

Men detained in Bukovyna who tried to get to Romania by hiding from border guard post

Kyiv  •  UNN

Three men from Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhya and Sumy regions were detained by border guards in Chernivtsi region while trying to illegally cross the border with Romania on foot, hundreds of metres from the border. The men paid €6,000 each to a guide who remotely accompanied them.

Three border violators, on the instructions of a smuggler, tried to bypass border control and get to Romania, but were detained before reaching the desired border hundreds of meters away. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Border guards detained three violators a few meters from the state border

- the agency said in a statement.

Details

Experts from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine say that illegal elements continue to actively offer guide services to potential offenders, particularly in Bukovyna.

Operational officers of the Chernivtsi Border Guard Detachment received preliminary information and planned in advance to detain three men who were trying to get to Romania on foot, bypassing border control.

It is noted that residents of Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions paid the Chernivtsi resident 6 thousand euros each, and he used mobile communication to inform them about the time and direction of movement.

Seeing the border guards, the offenders tried to escape, but were detained before reaching the coveted border just a couple hundred meters away.

- informs the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The main organizer has been identified and is currently being searched for. Administrative offense materials have been drawn up against the detained offenders, the agency reports.

Recall

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a doctor who promised to make a man a false ID for $9,000, which would allow him to evade service in the Armed Forces.

UNN reported that Transcarpathian law enforcement officers exposed a group of dealers who organized another scheme to smuggle men of military age out of Ukraine outside official checkpoints.

Strengthening of the northern borders continues: video surveillance cameras are being installed on the border

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
bukovinaBukovina
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
chernivtsiChernivtsi
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
sumySums
kyivKyiv

