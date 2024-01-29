Men detained in Bukovyna who tried to get to Romania by hiding from border guard post
Kyiv • UNN
Three men from Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhya and Sumy regions were detained by border guards in Chernivtsi region while trying to illegally cross the border with Romania on foot, hundreds of metres from the border. The men paid €6,000 each to a guide who remotely accompanied them.
Border guards detained three violators a few meters from the state border
Details
Experts from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine say that illegal elements continue to actively offer guide services to potential offenders, particularly in Bukovyna.
Operational officers of the Chernivtsi Border Guard Detachment received preliminary information and planned in advance to detain three men who were trying to get to Romania on foot, bypassing border control.
It is noted that residents of Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions paid the Chernivtsi resident 6 thousand euros each, and he used mobile communication to inform them about the time and direction of movement.
Seeing the border guards, the offenders tried to escape, but were detained before reaching the coveted border just a couple hundred meters away.
The main organizer has been identified and is currently being searched for. Administrative offense materials have been drawn up against the detained offenders, the agency reports.
Recall
In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a doctor who promised to make a man a false ID for $9,000, which would allow him to evade service in the Armed Forces.
UNN reported that Transcarpathian law enforcement officers exposed a group of dealers who organized another scheme to smuggle men of military age out of Ukraine outside official checkpoints.
