Strengthening of the northern borders continues: video surveillance cameras are being installed on the border

As part of strengthening the defense of Ukraine's northern borders, video surveillance cameras are being installed at the border. This was stated by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The agency emphasized that the most threatening areas are already equipped with the following remote surveillance systems

The cameras make it possible to survey the area both during the day and at night. In the event of any threat, units can detect it in advance and respond to changes in the situation in a timely and efficient manner - summarized Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.

Nayev shows how counter-sabotage groups train in the north

The images are displayed on the service's control centers, from which border guards control the cameras to monitor the situation on the state border.

The agency emphasizes that in order to ensure reliable protection and defense of the border, the SBGS continues to take active measures to increase security at the border, including by installing surveillance systems with the function of positioning on the ground and recognizing objects.

Recall

Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showed how defensive lines are being actively built in northern Ukraine and a powerful system of engineering barriers is being created in case of an increased threat from Russia