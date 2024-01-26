Strengthening of the northern borders continues: video surveillance cameras are being installed on the border
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is strengthening the defense of its northern borders by installing video surveillance cameras, reports the State Border Guard Service. The new security measures are aimed at detecting threats in advance and improving border security.
As part of strengthening the defense of Ukraine's northern borders, video surveillance cameras are being installed at the border. This was stated by the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
The agency emphasized that the most threatening areas are already equipped with the following remote surveillance systems
The cameras make it possible to survey the area both during the day and at night. In the event of any threat, units can detect it in advance and respond to changes in the situation in a timely and efficient manner
Nayev shows how counter-sabotage groups train in the north26.01.24, 09:30 • 56778 views
The images are displayed on the service's control centers, from which border guards control the cameras to monitor the situation on the state border.
The agency emphasizes that in order to ensure reliable protection and defense of the border, the SBGS continues to take active measures to increase security at the border, including by installing surveillance systems with the function of positioning on the ground and recognizing objects.
Recall
Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showed how defensive lines are being actively built in northern Ukraine and a powerful system of engineering barriers is being created in case of an increased threat from Russia