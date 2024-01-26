Nayev shows how counter-sabotage groups train in the north

The command of the Northern Operational Zone conducts regular training of counter-sabotage groups to prepare Ukrainian soldiers to detect enemy saboteurs. This was announced by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, UNN reports .

Hostilities continue in the border areas of Sumy region, posing a serious threat to both the military and civilians. The enemy army is using various types of weapons, including artillery and aircraft. The activity of enemy sabotage groups is a major threat, - He emphasized.

Details

According to Serhiy Nayev, the Ukrainian military, who are on the defensive, are actively countering the attempts of enemy saboteurs.

The command of the Northern Operational Zone conducts regular training of counter-sabotage groups to prepare the military to detect and neutralize the enemy trying to cross the border, - He added.

The commander noted that the counter-sabotage groups have repeatedly demonstrated their effectiveness in neutralizing enemy saboteurs, so their readiness for action is extremely important.

Nayev: Counter-sabotage reserves created to combat Russian subversive groups