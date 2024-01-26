Nayev shows how counter-sabotage groups train in the north

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 91185 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110643 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140338 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137796 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176318 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171651 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282918 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178213 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167214 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148838 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106810 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 86946 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 39204 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 61418 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 48036 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 91185 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282918 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250506 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235631 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260923 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 48036 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140338 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106767 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106760 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122863 views
Nayev shows how counter-sabotage groups train in the north

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56776 views

The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, reported on the regular training of counter-sabotage groups of the Northern Operational Command. These groups are countering threats along the border of Sumy region and neutralizing enemy saboteurs.

The command of the Northern Operational Zone conducts regular training of counter-sabotage groups to prepare Ukrainian soldiers to detect enemy saboteurs. This was announced by the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, UNN reports .

Hostilities continue in the border areas of Sumy region, posing a serious threat to both the military and civilians. The enemy army is using various types of weapons, including artillery and aircraft. The activity of enemy sabotage groups is a major threat,

- He emphasized.

Details

According to Serhiy Nayev, the Ukrainian military, who are on the defensive, are actively countering the attempts of enemy saboteurs.

The command of the Northern Operational Zone conducts regular training of counter-sabotage groups to prepare the military to detect and neutralize the enemy trying to cross the border,

- He added.

The commander noted that the counter-sabotage groups have repeatedly demonstrated their effectiveness in neutralizing enemy saboteurs, so their readiness for action is extremely important.

Nayev: Counter-sabotage reserves created to combat Russian subversive groups24.01.24, 09:25 • 31637 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

