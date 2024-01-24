Nayev: Counter-sabotage reserves created to combat Russian subversive groups

Ukraine has created counter-sabotage reserves that are expected to arrive at the state border within minutes to eliminate suspected Russian sabotage groups. This was reported by the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, according to UNN.

According to him, the enemy is constantly trying to break through our defense, using all types of weapons. Over the past day alone, Russia has fired dozens of missiles at Ukrainian cities.

However, it is not only in the airspace that the enemy has intensified its activities. Attempts to cross the state border by sabotage groups have been recorded. That is why counter-sabotage reserves have been created, which, if necessary, should arrive in the area where the enemy is detected within minutes for its further elimination - Naev said.

As noted, the lieutenant general inspected the training of soldiers and the level of their training, as well as the organization of combat service.

"All the soldiers work around the clock, they are professionals in military affairs," Nayev said.

The commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the enemy had created a group on the territory of the Russian Federation with a total of about 20 thousand people, and that about 1800 people from the armed forces were being held by Belarus.