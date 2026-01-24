$43.170.01
Meeting with Russians and Americans in Abu Dhabi: Zelenskyy heard the report of the Ukrainian delegation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of the meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with Russians and Americans in Abu Dhabi. Discussions focused on possible parameters for ending the war.

Meeting with Russians and Americans in Abu Dhabi: Zelenskyy heard the report of the Ukrainian delegation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the results of the meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and Russians and Americans in Abu Dhabi. He heard the report of the meeting participants, UNN reports with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, the negotiations involved military personnel from three countries. The Ukrainian side included Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Andriy Hnatov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Vadym Skibitsky. The American side included Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Dan Driscoll, Alex Grinkevich, and Josh Grunbaum. The Russian side included representatives of military intelligence and the army.

The main focus of the discussions was the possible parameters for ending the war, the head of state added. He noted that the American side raised the issue of possible formats for approving the parameters for ending the war and the necessary security circumstances for this.

Following the meetings these days, all parties agreed to report to their capitals on each aspect of the negotiations and to coordinate further steps with their leaders. The military identified a list of issues for a possible next meeting. Provided there is a readiness to move forward - and Ukraine is ready - the next meetings will take place, and potentially - next week. I await a personal report from the delegation upon its return

- Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

On Saturday, January 24, negotiations concluded in Abu Dhabi between the US, Ukraine, and Russia. Ambassadors of both warring countries met with American mediators.

A new round of negotiations will take place in Abu Dhabi next week.

Yevhen Ustimenko

