Meeting of European leaders with Zelenskyy in London: Starmer's office voiced the main principle of negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

UK Cabinet Minister Pat McFadden stated that the principle of negotiations between European leaders and the President of Ukraine in London is to give Kyiv the opportunity to decide its own future. These negotiations are a "turning point" for achieving a just peace and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Meeting of European leaders with Zelenskyy in London: Starmer's office voiced the main principle of negotiations

The principle of negotiations between European leaders and the President of Ukraine in London will be that Kyiv should have the opportunity to independently decide its future. This was stated by the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Great Britain, Pat McFadden, as reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

He called these negotiations "a truly turning point" in the context of achieving peace in Ukraine.

Everyone wants the war to end, but for it to end in such a way that Ukraine has the freedom to choose its future. This means a just end to the war, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine in the future, and not an absolutely toothless organization that is unable to decide its future.

- said the British official.

The publication adds that the negotiations will take place against the backdrop of European fears about the disintegration of the transatlantic alliance after the US proposed a 28-point peace plan last month, developed together with Russia.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as the leaders of France and Germany, at Downing Street on Monday. The meeting will take place against the backdrop of negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine.

"Constructive, though not easy": Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with Americans and shared plans for the week07.12.25, 23:57 • 2734 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
France
Great Britain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
London