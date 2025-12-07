"Constructive, though not easy": Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with Americans and shared plans for the week

$42.180.00
05:16 PM • 8180 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
04:33 PM • 13145 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 15590 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 20998 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 47409 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 59353 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 64452 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 57723 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 60232 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 56780 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Attempted coup in Benin: Country's Interior Ministry announces thwarting of rebellionDecember 7, 12:23 PM • 4762 views
Ukrainians have started receiving UAH 6,500 in aid under the "Winter Support" program: who is eligible for paymentsDecember 7, 01:57 PM • 4488 views
"Annushka spilled the oil": Russia declared Robert Brovdi wanted, "Madyar's" reaction was not long in comingDecember 7, 03:00 PM • 7350 views
Russian attack on Pechenihy dam will not have critical impact on front - AFUDecember 7, 03:33 PM • 11085 views
Former Minister of Defense during Kuchma's time dismissed from position of advisor to the Commander of the Territorial Defense ForcesPhotoDecember 7, 03:50 PM • 5912 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 49529 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 59040 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 71244 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 92370 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 79526 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Petr Pavel
Péter Szijjártó
Donald Trump Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 40597 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 50377 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 51625 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 65635 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 63313 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Tu-95
Shahed-136

"Constructive, though not easy": Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with Americans and shared plans for the week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

The President of Ukraine will visit London and Brussels next week to discuss security issues, resilience support, and defense packages. The Ukrainian delegation held talks with representatives of the US President, "we continue to work."

"Constructive, though not easy": Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with Americans and shared plans for the week

The President of Ukraine will visit London and Brussels next week, where he will communicate with European leaders. He announced this in his evening address, informs UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, the new diplomatic week will include consultations with European leaders.

First of all, security issues, support for our resilience, support packages for our defense. First of all, air defense, long-term financing for Ukraine. Of course, we will also talk about a common vision, common positions in negotiations.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the Ukrainian delegation held substantive talks with representatives of the US President these days.

And now the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff, are on their way to Europe. I expect from them detailed information about everything, everything that was said to the American representatives in Moscow, about the nuances that the Americans are ready to modify in negotiations with us, with the "Russians"

- emphasized the President.

He clarified that he had a conversation with American negotiators Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner the day before.

"I thank you for your readiness to work together 24/7. American representatives know the basic Ukrainian positions, it was a constructive, though not easy, conversation. We continue to work. Some things can only be discussed in person: Umerov and Hnatov will report to me," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

On Sunday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. According to him, Italy will send equipment for Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the coming days.

Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General negotiations between Ukrainian representatives and Trump's team06.12.25, 13:39 • 4678 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Andriy Hnatov
Rustem Umerov
Brussels
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
London