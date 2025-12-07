"Constructive, though not easy": Zelenskyy spoke about his conversation with Americans and shared plans for the week

The President of Ukraine will visit London and Brussels next week, where he will communicate with European leaders. He announced this in his evening address, informs UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, the new diplomatic week will include consultations with European leaders.

First of all, security issues, support for our resilience, support packages for our defense. First of all, air defense, long-term financing for Ukraine. Of course, we will also talk about a common vision, common positions in negotiations. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the Ukrainian delegation held substantive talks with representatives of the US President these days.

And now the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff, are on their way to Europe. I expect from them detailed information about everything, everything that was said to the American representatives in Moscow, about the nuances that the Americans are ready to modify in negotiations with us, with the "Russians" - emphasized the President.

He clarified that he had a conversation with American negotiators Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner the day before.

"I thank you for your readiness to work together 24/7. American representatives know the basic Ukrainian positions, it was a constructive, though not easy, conversation. We continue to work. Some things can only be discussed in person: Umerov and Hnatov will report to me," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

On Sunday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. According to him, Italy will send equipment for Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the coming days.

Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General negotiations between Ukrainian representatives and Trump's team