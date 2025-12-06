$42.180.00
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video address
07:49 AM • 12748 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 15991 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditions
December 5, 06:15 PM • 26681 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 38320 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with
December 5, 02:41 PM • 31162 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards
December 5, 11:17 AM • 56690 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 37388 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36270 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 46803 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General negotiations between Ukrainian representatives and Trump's team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

President Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the negotiations between Ukrainian representatives in the US and Trump's team. US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff released a report on the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.

Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General negotiations between Ukrainian representatives and Trump's team

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the negotiations of Ukrainian representatives in the US with President Trump's team, reports UNN.

I spoke with Mark Rutte. I am grateful for the kind words about our military on our army's day. We exchanged assessments of the diplomatic situation, and I informed Mark about the conversation of our representatives in America with President Trump's team.

- Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the parties agreed on further contacts.

Recall

US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff released a report on the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, where the parties agreed on a framework for security measures and discussed deterrence tools to support lasting peace. Negotiations will resume today to continue discussions.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States