Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General negotiations between Ukrainian representatives and Trump's team

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the negotiations of Ukrainian representatives in the US with President Trump's team, reports UNN.

I spoke with Mark Rutte. I am grateful for the kind words about our military on our army's day. We exchanged assessments of the diplomatic situation, and I informed Mark about the conversation of our representatives in America with President Trump's team. - Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the parties agreed on further contacts.

Recall

US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff released a report on the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, where the parties agreed on a framework for security measures and discussed deterrence tools to support lasting peace. Negotiations will resume today to continue discussions.