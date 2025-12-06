Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General negotiations between Ukrainian representatives and Trump's team
President Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the negotiations between Ukrainian representatives in the US and Trump's team. US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff released a report on the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the negotiations of Ukrainian representatives in the US with President Trump's team, reports UNN.
I spoke with Mark Rutte. I am grateful for the kind words about our military on our army's day. We exchanged assessments of the diplomatic situation, and I informed Mark about the conversation of our representatives in America with President Trump's team.
In addition, the parties agreed on further contacts.
US President's Special Representative Stephen Witkoff released a report on the meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, where the parties agreed on a framework for security measures and discussed deterrence tools to support lasting peace. Negotiations will resume today to continue discussions.