"Maybe Someday": Trump Jr. Says He Doesn't Rule Out Running for US President
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump Jr. hinted that he may try to succeed his father and run for US president. He announced this at the Qatar Economic Forum.
Donald Trump Jr., the son of US President Donald Trump, hinted that he might try to succeed his father and run for US president. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.
According to the publication, when Trump Jr. was asked at the Qatar Economic Forum whether he would consider running for president, the son of the current US leader replied: "I don't know, maybe one day."
Details
Trump Jr. has spent most of his professional career at the Trump Organization, which specializes in the development of luxury real estate, and is an ardent advocate of his father's economic policies. Since Trump's return to the Oval Office, Trump Jr. has become one of the most recognizable members of the family. And while he has no official role in the White House and has rarely spoken about his political ambitions, he has been an integral part of the election campaign, often appearing on television and giving a prime-time speech at the Republican Party convention. He also lobbied for JD Vance to be vice president.
Trump visited Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE last week and announced hundreds of billions of dollars in investments between them and US companies. In Doha, Trump Jr. criticized the business environment in Europe from the stage, comparing it to the Gulf countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
"If you compare it to what may be happening in Western Europe, this is a place where there are rational investments. People work hard. You don't deal with such an oppressive regulatory climate," Trump Jr. said.
