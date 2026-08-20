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Massive attack on Kyiv: at least 4 killed and 23 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22493 views

Four people were killed and another 23 injured in Kyiv in a massive attack. Residential buildings, warehouses, a medical facility, a school, and cars were damaged.

Massive attack on Kyiv: at least 4 killed and 23 injured

4 people were killed and 23 injured in a massive attack on the capital during the night of Thursday, August 20. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that impacts, destruction, and fires were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, and Solomianskyi districts of the capital.

Sviatoshynskyi District

There was an impact on the premises of an industrial facility. Fires in two warehouse buildings, covering areas of 500 and 1,000 sq. m, were also localized.

At another address, a fire broke out in a warehouse building covering an area of 500 sq. m. One deceased person was found; rescuers are currently freeing a person from under the rubble.

Solomianskyi District

The 8th and 9th floors of a nine-story residential building were destroyed, and a fire broke out on the 7th–9th floors.

At other addresses, windows were shattered in residential buildings and a medical facility, and fires broke out in cars, garages, and a store. The fire in the garages was extinguished.

People were also trapped in two residential buildings and a school shelter. At another address, windows were shattered in a medical facility, and a fire broke out in a utility room and a car. The fire was extinguished.

Darnytskyi District

There was an impact on the premises of a non-residential facility. A fire broke out in warehouse premises and vehicles over an area of approximately 1,000 sq. m. Rescuers saved one person and handed them over to medical personnel.

Previously

During the night of August 20, Kyiv was attacked with ballistic missiles. Impacts were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi District, while non-residential premises are burning in the Darnytskyi District. 

In Kyiv, UAV debris fell in the courtyard of a five-story building; there is a threat of new attacks18.08.26, 19:52 • 9648 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
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Explosions
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Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Darnytskyi District
Sviatoshynskyi District
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Solomyansky district
Kyiv