Maintaining Ukraine's army over the next 10 years could cost $700 billion - Kachka

Maintaining the Ukrainian army over the next 10 years could cost up to $700 billion if the war continues. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka during the discussion program of the project "Ukraine: at the forefront of the future," UNN reports.

Details

"If the situation does not change, i.e., Russia's aggressive behavior towards Europe and the world in general, then it could cost up to $700 billion over the next 10 years, taking into account the maintenance of the army at its current size and its provision with military equipment," Kachka said.

At the same time, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev emphasized that these $700 billion are extra-budgetary defense expenditures, and also added that more than $500 billion should be allocated from the state budget.

Recall

Ukraine and the United States plan to sign an agreement that will provide for the reconstruction of Ukraine, for $800 billion. The details are planned to be agreed upon in Davos between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.