Maintaining Ukraine's army over the next 10 years could cost $700 billion - Kachka

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
03:45 PM • 7278 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 10956 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 19842 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 16133 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 23894 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 22951 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 23119 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21284 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17777 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 37610 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump leaked text messages from Macron and RutteJanuary 20, 07:19 AM • 5260 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 39797 views
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial CemeteryJanuary 20, 10:30 AM • 12626 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 23390 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 5260 views
Publications
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia03:45 PM • 7268 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality01:28 PM • 19835 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 23393 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 39801 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 71371 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Musician
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressure04:21 PM • 908 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhoto02:39 PM • 5268 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEO02:32 PM • 3948 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 35016 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 50782 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink

Maintaining Ukraine's army over the next 10 years could cost $700 billion - Kachka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka stated that maintaining the Ukrainian army over the next 10 years could reach $700 billion. Minister Oleksiy Sobolev added that over $500 billion more should be allocated from the state budget.

Maintaining Ukraine's army over the next 10 years could cost $700 billion - Kachka

Maintaining the Ukrainian army over the next 10 years could cost up to $700 billion if the war continues. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka during the discussion program of the project "Ukraine: at the forefront of the future," UNN reports.

Details

"If the situation does not change, i.e., Russia's aggressive behavior towards Europe and the world in general, then it could cost up to $700 billion over the next 10 years, taking into account the maintenance of the army at its current size and its provision with military equipment," Kachka said.

At the same time, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev emphasized that these $700 billion are extra-budgetary defense expenditures, and also added that more than $500 billion should be allocated from the state budget.

Recall

Ukraine and the United States plan to sign an agreement that will provide for the reconstruction of Ukraine, for $800 billion. The details are planned to be agreed upon in Davos between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineEconomy
State budget
War in Ukraine
Davos
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine