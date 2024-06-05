Macron to attend peace summit in Switzerland

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his presence at the global peace summit in Switzerland. This is reported by BFM TV, reports UNN.

The French leader will personally take part in the peace summit, which will be held in Switzerland, in a week and a half.

The Elysee Palace explained that in this way France seeks to expand its "political and diplomatic support" for Ukraine.

On the eve of the Peace Summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a working visit to France, where he will meet with the country's leader Emmanuel Macron. The visit is scheduled for June 6.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that attempts to disrupt the Peace Summit are systematic and unprecedented in scale, which confirms its significance. Russia is trying to undermine its credibility and convince countries not to participate in it.

107 countries and organizations will take part in the Peace Summit – Presidential Press Secretary