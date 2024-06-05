ukenru
Macron to attend peace summit in Switzerland

Macron to attend peace summit in Switzerland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42569 views

French President Emmanuel Macron will personally attend the global peace summit in Switzerland in a week and a half to expand France's political and diplomatic support for Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his presence at the global peace summit in Switzerland. This is reported by BFM TV, reports UNN.

Details 

The French leader will personally take part in the peace summit, which will be held in Switzerland, in a week and a half.

The Elysee Palace explained that in this way France seeks to expand its "political and diplomatic support" for Ukraine.

Addition

On the eve of the Peace Summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a working visit to France, where he will meet with the country's leader Emmanuel Macron. The visit is scheduled for June 6. 

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that attempts to disrupt the Peace Summit are systematic and unprecedented in scale, which confirms its significance. Russia is trying to undermine its credibility and convince countries not to participate in it.

107 countries and organizations will take part in the Peace Summit – Presidential Press Secretary03.06.24, 12:52 • 36499 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
bfm-tvBFM TV
switzerlandSwitzerland
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
polandPoland

