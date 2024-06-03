107 countries and organizations will take part in the Peace Summit – Presidential Press Secretary

Press secretary of the president of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov confirmed that as of now, 107 countries and organizations will be present at the Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland. He said this on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

"So far, 107 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the peace summit," Nikiforov said.

Recall

During a speech at the Security Forum in Singapore, Volodymyr Zelensky noted that although some world leaders have not yet confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit,more than a hundred countries have declared their presence. The president of Ukraine hopes that the world majority will agree on agreements and the points of the peace formula will work.

