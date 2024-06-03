Peace summit: Hungary is still considering participation

Hungary has not yet decided whether it plans to participate in the Ukraine Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in June. Budapest is wondering whether the conference is meaningful if not both "sides of the war" are represented at it. This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, UNN reports citing Ont.

We haven't made a decision yet. And I'll tell you why. On the one hand, we really respect Switzerland. We respect Swiss efforts to achieve peace. We really respect their position. But at the same time, the question is whether a peace conference makes sense if there are no parties to the war. So if not both sides of the war are represented, I think it's a legitimate question whether the whole conference makes sense in terms of the ultimate goal, namely the pursuit of peace - stated by Peter Szijjarto.

According to him, the peace conference has "real meaning and gives the greatest hope for peace if both sides are sitting at the table." Szijjarto pointed out that there is an important difference in the approach to the war between Hungary and Western Europeans, according to him, the latter "tend to believe that the war in Ukraine is also their war."

"They tend to believe that they are also at war with Russia. We don't feel that way. I mean, Russia didn't attack us. If we were attacked, it would be a different situation. But we were not attacked, as well as other states of the European Union. The NATO Secretary General has made it very clear that none of the alliance's allies are under military threat. So if we are not under military threat, why do we think this is our war?Szijjarto asked.

Ukraine prepares diplomatic responses to Russia's attempts to weaken peace summit-Zelensky