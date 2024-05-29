Ukraine prepares diplomatic responses to Russia's attempts to weaken peace summit-Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is preparing diplomatic responses to Russian attempts to weaken the Peace Summit, Reports UNN.

... we are preparing our diplomatic responses to Russian attempts to weaken the peace summit, which will begin in two weeks. Russia will no longer be able to disrupt the summit, although it is trying very hard to do so. Puts pressure on leaders, openly threatens various states with destabilization. And this is one of the consequences of the fact that the world gave the terrorist state too much time Zelensky said during an evening video message.

He noted that evil knows how to adapt and now uses its resources to split the world and prevent Russia from being forced to peace.

"But we already have almost a hundred States and international organizations with us that are joining global efforts," he concluded.

