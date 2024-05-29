We are preparing for further enemy activity: Zelensky heard reports from the commander-in-chief, chief of the General Staff and Minister of Defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky heard reports of the commander - in-chief, chief of the General Staff, Minister of defense of our state on the situation at the front, and also added: "We are preparing for further enemy activity," reports UNN.

Details

The president heard reports from the commander-in-chief, chief of the General Staff, and Minister of defense of our state on the situation at the front now and on our actions.

Attention to all directions, especially Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky in the Donetsk region, as well as Kupyansky and other directions in the Kharkiv region. I am grateful to every unit that does everything necessary to stabilize the front-line situation. We are also preparing for further enemy activity – we clearly understand what tasks and goals Putin sets for his army. Our answer will be to him-necessarily - Zelensky said during the evening address.

