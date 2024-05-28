Two combat engagements continue near Lyptsi in Kharkiv region - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 49853 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101838 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145037 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149548 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245439 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173097 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164558 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148190 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223105 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113009 views

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

March 1, 10:59 AM • 34032 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111494 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 42973 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 55488 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 93169 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245456 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223117 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209428 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235322 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222287 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 50003 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 28581 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 33216 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111494 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112820 views
Two combat engagements continue near Lyptsi in Kharkiv region - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19009 views

Two military clashes continue near Lyptsi in Kharkiv region as Ukrainian troops strengthen their defenses and actively resist the Russian occupiers.

In the Kharkiv sector, two firefights continue in the vicinity of Lyptsi. At the same time, the Ukrainian military is strengthening its defense and actively countering the invaders. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The General Staff provides information as of 16:30 on May 28.

It is reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Currently, the number of combat engagements has increased to 76. The Pokrovske direction remains the hottest along the entire frontline. Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting losses on the invaders and responding harshly to their attempts to advance.

In the Kharkiv sector, two firefights continue in the vicinity of Lyptsi. At the same time, Russian terrorists continue to destroy Vovchansk with multiple rocket launchers. The enemy has dropped six bombs on the city since the beginning of the day. At the same time, the Ukrainian military is strengthening its defense and actively countering the invaders,

- the statement said.

It is noted that in the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants have carried out 20 attacks on the positions of our troops since the beginning of the day.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 14 firefights, six are still ongoing near Novooleksandrivka and Prohres. The enemy attacked Yevhenivka with two multiple rocket launchers, and Novoselivka Persha, in addition to two multiple rocket launchers, was attacked with unguided aerial missiles,

- the statement said.

The General Staff also informs about the situation in other areas:

  • There were 14 firefights in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian troops repelled 10 enemy attempts to advance. Fighting is currently ongoing in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Nevske.
  • In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops stopped eight of 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Torsky and Serebryany forest. No positions were lost. Two combat engagements continue near Terny.

Occupants attacked a settlement in Kharkiv region: a fire broke out on the territory of a farm5/28/24, 5:03 PM • 15148 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
kharkivKharkiv

