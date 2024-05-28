Two combat engagements continue near Lyptsi in Kharkiv region - General Staff

In the Kharkiv sector, two firefights continue in the vicinity of Lyptsi. At the same time, the Ukrainian military is strengthening its defense and actively countering the invaders. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The General Staff provides information as of 16:30 on May 28.

It is reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Currently, the number of combat engagements has increased to 76. The Pokrovske direction remains the hottest along the entire frontline. Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting losses on the invaders and responding harshly to their attempts to advance.

In the Kharkiv sector, two firefights continue in the vicinity of Lyptsi. At the same time, Russian terrorists continue to destroy Vovchansk with multiple rocket launchers. The enemy has dropped six bombs on the city since the beginning of the day. At the same time, the Ukrainian military is strengthening its defense and actively countering the invaders, - the statement said.

It is noted that in the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants have carried out 20 attacks on the positions of our troops since the beginning of the day.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 14 firefights, six are still ongoing near Novooleksandrivka and Prohres. The enemy attacked Yevhenivka with two multiple rocket launchers, and Novoselivka Persha, in addition to two multiple rocket launchers, was attacked with unguided aerial missiles, - the statement said.

The General Staff also informs about the situation in other areas:

There were 14 firefights in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian troops repelled 10 enemy attempts to advance. Fighting is currently ongoing in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Nevske.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops stopped eight of 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Torsky and Serebryany forest. No positions were lost. Two combat engagements continue near Terny.

Occupants attacked a settlement in Kharkiv region: a fire broke out on the territory of a farm